Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lyft : rides rise 7.3% in August from prior month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday rides on its platform rose 7.3% in August from the previous month as operations in Canada recovered faster than in the United States.

However, compared to a year earlier, rides were down 53% in August.

The company used fewer driver incentives in the month as more drivers returned to the platform and said it expects lower incentive spending in the third quarter.

Lyft expects adjusted loss for the third quarter to not exceed $265 million. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LYFT, INC.
04:58pLYFT : rides rise 7.3% in August from prior month
RE
04:08pLYFT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/03UBER AND LYFT CALIFORNIA RE-CLASSIFI : What's Next?
AQ
09/02Credit Card Providers Scramble to Update Customer Benefits as International T..
DJ
08/31UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Eats Bookings Up By 113% as Ride-Sharing Platform Revenues D..
AQ
08/31LYFT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/27Salesforce Notifies Some Staff Of Layoffs -- WSJ
DJ
08/26Salesforce Notifies Some Staff of Job Cuts -- Update
DJ
08/26Salesforce Notifies Some Staff of Job Cuts
DJ
08/25"OH, WE WERE JUST LEAVING!" : California Court Halts Order Requiring Uber And Ly..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 465 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 572 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 041 M 9 041 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 973
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 40,81 $
Last Close Price 28,97 $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-32.66%9 041
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.38%627 097
NETFLIX, INC.59.49%227 586
PROSUS N.V.21.24%155 252
NASPERS LIMITED26.59%74 154
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.77%58 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group