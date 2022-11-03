Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:42 2022-11-03 pm EDT
13.90 USD   -0.75%
12:27pLyft to Reportedly Cut 13% of Employees
MT
12:10pLyft to lay off 683 employees in cost-cutting push
RE
12:05pLyft, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lyft to lay off 683 employees in cost-cutting push

11/03/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Lyft logo

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc said on Thursday it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or about 683 employees, in the ride-hailing firm's latest cost-cutting step to cope with a weakening economy.

As decades-high inflation hits consumer spending and drives up costs for businesses, companies across sectors are cutting jobs and downsizing their operations to preserve profits.

Lyft's latest move is expected to result in a charge of between $27 million and $32 million in the fourth quarter. It follows a hiring freeze earlier this year and 60 job cuts in July.

The company, which is slated to report third-quarter results on Monday, said the layoffs would not have an impact on its previously issued forecast for the period.

"The announced reduction in force is a proactive step as part of the company's annual planning to ensure the company is set up to accelerate execution and deliver strong business results in Q4 of 2022 and in 2023," Lyft said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LYFT, INC.
12:27pLyft to Reportedly Cut 13% of Employees
MT
12:10pLyft to lay off 683 employees in cost-cutting push
RE
12:05pLyft, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associated with Exit or ..
AQ
11/02Alaska Airlines Forms Partnership With Lyft
MT
11/02Lyft : and Alaska Airlines Team up to Reward Travelers With Miles on Every Lyft Ride
PU
11/01Tech Down Ahead of Fed Move -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/01Wall St slips as jobs data dents hopes for Fed rate deceleration
RE
11/01Wall St slips as jobs data dents Fed deceleration wish
RE
11/01Wall St slips as labor market data dims Fed deceleration hopes
RE
11/01Wall St dips as strong job openings dent Fed pivot hopes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYFT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 083 M - -
Net income 2022 -875 M - -
Net cash 2022 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 938 M 4 938 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 14,00 $
Average target price 29,62 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-67.24%4 938
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.52%276 734
NETFLIX, INC.-54.68%121 491
PROSUS N.V.-35.69%63 128
AIRBNB, INC.-43.29%60 375
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.29%57 041