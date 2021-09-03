Log in
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
Lyft will pay legal fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion ban -CEO

09/03/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
Austin, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc will cover all legal fees for the ride-hail company's drivers sued under a new Texas law imposing a near-total ban on abortion, Chief Executive Logan Green said on Friday.

Lyft will also donate $1 million to women's health provider Planned Parenthood, Green said on Twitter.

"This is an attack on women's access to healthcare and on their right to choose," Green said of the new Texas law.

The ban, which took effect early Wednesday, leaves enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. This potentially includes drivers who unknowingly take women to clinics for abortion procedures.

Citizens who win such lawsuits would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Abortion providers say the law could lead to hundreds of costly lawsuits that would be logistically difficult to defend.

On Thursday, Tinder-owner Match Group's CEO and rival dating platform Bumble Inc said they were setting up funds to help Texas-based employees seeking abortion care outside the state.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Richard Chang)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUMBLE INC. 3.83% 59.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LYFT, INC. -2.21% 48.21 Delayed Quote.0.35%
MATCH GROUP, INC. 0.73% 148.19 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 219 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 046 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 529 M 16 529 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 554
Free-Float 84,8%
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 49,30 $
Average target price 69,63 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.0.35%16 529
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.48%608 151
PROSUS N.V.-11.61%295 592
NETFLIX, INC.8.84%260 490
AIRBNB, INC.7.08%97 376
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.82%78 012