Lyft will pay legal fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion ban -CEO

Austin, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc will cover all
legal fees for the ride-hail company's drivers sued under a new
Texas law imposing a near-total ban on abortion, Chief Executive
Logan Green said on Friday.
Lyft will also donate $1 million to women's health provider
Planned Parenthood, Green said on Twitter.
"This is an attack on women's access to healthcare and on
their right to choose," Green said of the new Texas law.
The ban, which took effect early Wednesday, leaves
enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue
anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six
weeks. This potentially includes drivers who unknowingly take
women to clinics for abortion procedures.
Citizens who win such lawsuits would be entitled to at least
$10,000.
Abortion providers say the law could lead to hundreds of
costly lawsuits that would be logistically difficult to defend.
On Thursday, Tinder-owner Match Group's CEO and
rival dating platform Bumble Inc said they were setting
up funds to help Texas-based employees seeking abortion care
outside the state.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Richard
Chang)