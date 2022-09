Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc is freezing all hiring in the United States until the end of the year, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

The company has started notifying job candidates of the freeze, the report said, citing a statement from the company spokesperson.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.