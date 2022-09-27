Advanced search
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
14.16 USD   +4.73%
Ride-hailing firm Lyft freezes U.S. hiring amid downturn fears

09/27/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Lyft logo is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc is freezing all hiring in the United States through the end of the year, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday, making the ride-hailing firm the latest to pause recruitment as high inflation forces cost-cutting measures.

A broad sell-off in markets due to red-hot inflation and fears of a looming recession have crushed risky assets this year. As of Tuesday's close, Lyft's stock has dropped over 68% in 2022.

San Francisco, California-based Lyft said in July it was cutting about 60 jobs in its rental division.

Lyft posted a record quarter in August on the back of soaring demand for rides and gains from its cost-cutting efforts.

However, the company warned of challenges in the third quarter due to high insurance costs, macroeconomic uncertainty and inflation.

The hiring freeze plans were first reported by the New York Post.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 095 M - -
Net income 2022 -865 M - -
Net cash 2022 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 769 M 4 769 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 87,6%
