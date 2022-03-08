Log in
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
UBER, LYFT AND OTHERS LAUNCH CAMPAIGN TO HEAD OFF UNIONS - WSJ…

03/08/2022 | 05:02am EST
UBER, LYFT AND OTHERS LAUNCH CAMPAIGN TO HEAD OFF UNIONS - WSJ


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 247 M - -
Net income 2022 -590 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 018 M 12 018 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 453
Free-Float -
Chart LYFT, INC.
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 34,48 $
Average target price 56,32 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-19.31%12 018
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.06%472 904
NETFLIX, INC.-41.86%155 503
PROSUS N.V.-34.24%133 830
AIRBNB, INC.-20.96%83 385
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.86%55 839