Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber, Canadian union reach deal to support gig worker benefits, flexibility

01/27/2022 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Uber Technologies logo

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it had reached an agreement with Canada's largest services sector union to support the ride-hail and food delivery company's proposal of a benefits fund without altering gig workers' status as independent contractors.

Uber said the agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers Canada (UFCW Canada) would also ensure the company's 100,000 Canadian drivers and delivery workers can receive union representation when workers face deactivation of their accounts, or during other disputes with the company.

The union will also meet with Uber on a regular basis to address workers' concerns, Uber said in a blog post.

Uber and UFCW will jointly lobby Canada's provincial governments to pass labor law reforms that would provide gig workers with a minimum earnings standard, a benefits fund, and access to workers' rights.

Under the agreement, the union will not push for gig workers to be reclassified as employees, but instead support their status as independent contractors - a central conflict in the debate between unions and gig economy companies.

Uber struck a similar deal last year with Britain's GMB union, allowing it to represent up to 70,000 drivers and boosting the power of workers with collective bargaining.

Gig companies have long been criticized for the lack of benefits and protections they offer their independent contractors. Many labor unions, some lawmakers and the Biden administration have said gig workers should be reclassified as employees.

Uber, Lyft Inc, DoorDash Inc and other companies argue the majority of their drivers do not want to be employees, a status the companies say would take away workers' flexibility to sign on and off the apps when desired.

In recent years, Uber has pushed lawmakers across the United States, Canada and the European Union to implement what it refers to as the 'third way' - a compromise that would maintain workers' contractor status, but provide them with some benefits.

California voters in 2020 approved such a compromise model in a decisive win for the companies, dividing the U.S. labor movement in its strategy towards gig workers.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Tina Bellon


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOORDASH, INC. -0.38% 100.965 Delayed Quote.-31.85%
GMB CORPORATION -2.83% 789 Delayed Quote.8.12%
LYFT, INC. -0.71% 35.37 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.66% 34.5109 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
All news about LYFT, INC.
12:36pUber, Canadian union reach deal to support gig worker benefits, flexibility
RE
01/20KeyBanc Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $65 From $72, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
01/19Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
01/10Scuttle Rises in Popularity As Long Island's Fastest Growing Taxi App
AQ
01/10T-Mobile US Unit Buys Rideshare Video Advertising Company
MT
01/10T-Mobile US Buys Interactive Screen Operator Octopus Interactive
DJ
01/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Yields Rise, -3-
DJ
01/10Nevada Supreme Court Restores Judicial Discretion Regarding Physical And Mental Examina..
AQ
01/07Financial Stocks Ending Higher This Afternoon
MT
01/07Financial Stocks Extending Advance This Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYFT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 177 M - -
Net income 2021 -927 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 157 M 12 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 369
Free-Float -
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 35,68 $
Average target price 66,35 $
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-16.50%12 157
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.68%579 885
PROSUS N.V.-3.66%203 959
NETFLIX, INC.-40.29%159 330
AIRBNB, INC.-14.63%89 006
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.00%67 516