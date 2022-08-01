Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:04 2022-08-01 pm EDT
13.68 USD   -1.33%
12:40pUber Eats in focus as inflation-hit consumers rethink ordering in
RE
08:40aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $16 From $28, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
07/27Ex-Cuomo adviser killed when Lyft ride ends on highway
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Eats in focus as inflation-hit consumers rethink ordering in

08/01/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats delivery bag is seen on a bicycle in Brooklyn, New York City

(Reuters) - The food-delivery business that kept Uber Technologies' earnings afloat during the peak of the pandemic is expected to show signs of strain in second-quarter results due on Tuesday as decades-high inflation crimps consumer spending.

The slowdown could dampen any boost from a rebound in Uber's mainstay ride-hailing business that has been benefiting from the reopening of offices and a surge in travel globally.

"Investors have written off food delivery as the next shoe to drop as consumers tighten up their wallets," Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani said, pointing to the dismal performance of Britain's Deliveroo.


GRAPHIC: Uber and Lyft's prices rise through the pandemic

THE CONTEXT

Deliveroo had cuts its annual revenue forecast last month amid a worsening cost of living crisis, prompting questions over the growth prospects of delivery firms.

While ride-sharing has staged a recovery this year, that could come under pressure from a possible driver shortage sparked by the surge in gasoline prices, MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni said.

Uber said last quarter it was not seeing the need to boost incentives to lure drivers, while rival Lyft was forced to invest more to ensure a steady supply of cab rides.

Lyft will report earnings on Thursday.


GRAPHIC:Uber and Lyft look to maintain adjusted EBITDA

FUNDAMENTALS

* Analysts expect Uber to post second-quarter revenue of $7.39 billion, up 88.2% from a year earlier - Refinitiv data

* Lyft's revenue is expected to rise 29.1% to $987.9 million

* EBITDA, a keenly watched metric, is expected to come in at $258 million for Uber and $18.7 million for Lyft

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* So far in 2022, Uber has declined 44% and Lyft has shed 68%, more than the 13.2% fall in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

UBER's QUARTER REFINITIV IBES ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRISE %

ENDED ESTIMATE MET,

MISSED

Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -0.18 Beat 25

Dec. 31 2022 -0.35 -0.26 Beat 25.9

Sep. 30 2021 -0.30 -0.22 Beat 25.8

Jun. 30 2021 -0.51 -0.19 Beat 62.7

Mar. 31 2021 -0.54 0.26 Beat 147.8

Dec. 31 2020 -0.55 -0.54 Beat 2.7

Sep. 30 2020 -0.65 -0.62 Beat 4.5

Jun. 30 2020 -0.86 -0.80 Beat 7.4

LYFT's QUARTER REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRISE %

ENDED IBES MET,

ESTIMATE MISSED

Mar. 31 2022 -0.07 0.07 Beat 203.3

Dec. 31 2022 0.08 0.09 Beat 9

Sep. 30 2021 -0.03 0.05 Beat 272.1

Jun. 30 2021 -0.24 -0.05 Beat 79.2

Mar. 31 2021 -0.55 -0.35 Beat 36.2

Dec. 31 2020 -0.72 -0.58 Beat 18.9

Sep. 30 2020 -0.91 -0.89 Beat 2.7

Jun. 30 2020 -1.00 -0.86 Beat 14.4

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Nivedita Balu


© Reuters 2022
All news about LYFT, INC.
12:40pUber Eats in focus as inflation-hit consumers rethink ordering in
RE
08:40aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $16 From $28, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
07/27Ex-Cuomo adviser killed when Lyft ride ends on highway
AQ
07/20Tech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/20Lyft lays off about 60 workers from rental division
RE
07/19Lyft To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/19BTIG Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $20 from $60, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07/18Clogged California ports face new labor risk from trucking
RE
07/13KeyBanc Initiates Coverage on Lyft With Sector Weight Rating
MT
07/07Evercore ISI Lowers Lyft's Price Target to $42 From $45, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYFT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 223 M - -
Net income 2022 -708 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 823 M 4 823 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 13,86 $
Average target price 37,10 $
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-67.56%4 823
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.84%373 242
NETFLIX, INC.-62.67%100 014
PROSUS N.V.-13.49%90 769
AIRBNB, INC.-33.34%70 635
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.07%46 048