Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:34:02 2023-03-20 am EDT
10.39 USD   +3.23%
10:11aUber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers
RE
03/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $12 From $11, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/14Stocks rally as inflation cools, bank jitters ebb
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers

03/20/2023 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Lyft and Uber are displayed in San Diego

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trade group representing rideshare and delivery companies such as Uber and Lyft is asking President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, Julie Su, to explain her position on worker-classification rules.

The Flex Association sent a letter to Biden on Monday asking that Su explain how she would implement a proposed rule that could make it easier for workers to be considered employees rather than independent contractors, or gig workers, in a "manner that protects independent work."

The group earlier this month said Su's record is "troubling" and called for a "meticulous review" of her record in the Senate confirmation process.

The Department of Labor in October proposed a rule that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, which would shake up ride-hailing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers.

The final rule is expected this year and the push to lobby against it is picking up momentum.

Most federal and state labor laws, such as those requiring a minimum wage and overtime pay, only apply to a company's employees, who can cost companies up to 30% more than independent contractors, studies suggest.

Biden earlier this month urged the U.S. Senate to quickly confirm Su and hailed his nominee for her past work to increase worker wages and expand protections.

The Department of Labor and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LYFT, INC.
10:11aUber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers
RE
03/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $12 From $11, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/14Stocks rally as inflation cools, bank jitters ebb
RE
03/14Technology Shares Climb Amid Economic Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/14US STOCKS-Wall Street ends green as inflation cools, bank jitters ebb
RE
03/14Wall Street ends green as inflation cools, bank jitters ebb
RE
03/14Wall Street gains as inflation cools, bank jitters subside
RE
03/14Jefferies Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $11 From $18, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/14Investors are starting to dream about rate cuts
MS
03/14Uber, Lyft Maintain Ability to Designate California Drivers as Contractors in Court Rul..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYFT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 472 M - -
Net income 2023 -570 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,38x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 804 M 3 804 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 419
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 10,06 $
Average target price 14,32 $
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-8.71%3 804
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.62%406 654
NETFLIX, INC.2.92%135 163
PROSUS N.V.0.76%88 872
AIRBNB, INC.38.19%74 591
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.51%63 875