    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:22 2022-10-19 am EDT
13.12 USD   -1.32%
09:04aUber looks to boost digital ad revenue with new advertising division
RE
06:10aThe Independent Contractor Saga Continues : Department Of Labor Proposes New Regulations On Employee Status
AQ
10/17Lyft Gains Attributed to Reports of Higher Service Fees to Cover Insurance Costs
MT
Uber looks to boost digital ad revenue with new advertising division

10/19/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has launched a new advertising division as the ride-hailing firm looks to diversify its revenue sources through tie-ups with brands and marketers.

With a reach of 122 million monthly active users globally, the company said on Wednesday it will sell ad space inside its ride-hailing and UberEats apps, along with in-vehicle digital ads, sponsored mails and storefront ads.

"While consumers are making purchase decisions and waiting for their destination or delivery, we can engage them with messages from brands relevant to their purchase journeys," said Mark Grether, general manager for Uber's advertising division.

The launch follows a similar move by rival Lyft Inc in early August, as the barely profitable ride-share companies look for alternate sources of income.

Uber, which entered the ad business in 2019, has said it aims to reach $1 billion in advertising revenue by 2024.

Meanwhile, a U.S. proposal last week that would potentially deter gig workers from being treated as independent contractors is also set to push up costs for companies such as Uber and Lyft.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
LYFT, INC. 4.98% 13.29 Delayed Quote.-68.90%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.44% 27.61 Delayed Quote.-34.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 085 M - -
Net income 2022 -877 M - -
Net cash 2022 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 688 M 4 688 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 13,29 $
Average target price 29,86 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-68.90%4 688
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.31%305 295
NETFLIX, INC.-60.02%107 112
AIRBNB, INC.-29.16%75 422
PROSUS N.V.-26.76%72 110
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.15%54 666