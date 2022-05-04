Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lyft, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYFT   US55087P1049

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 04:41:01 pm EDT
21.61 USD   -29.76%
04:19pStarbucks, Lumentum rise; Lyft, Tupperware fall
AQ
03:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surging Wednesday in Outsized Markets Rebound
MT
03:20pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mixed; Lyft Tanks, Starbucks Jumps
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike

05/04/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly a year.

Stocks initially see-sawed after the announcement, then the indexes strengthened. The S&P 500's advance of almost 3% was the strongest since May 18, 2020.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point and said it would begin shrinking the central bank's $9 trillion asset portfolio next month in an effort to further lower inflation.

The U.S. central bank set its target federal funds rate to a range between 0.75% and 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow.

"It's clear that they (the Fed) understand the need to contain the soaring prices," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at AXS Investments in Port Chester, New York.

"Even as the Fed gets more aggressive with rate hikes, we still need to grapple with the geopolitical tensions, the ongoing COVID issues as well as these wide-ranging corporate earnings results. So not withstanding the Fed move, we think we'll still see some more volatility ahead."

Investors watched Powell's news conference for fresh clues on how far and how fast the central bank is prepared to go in an effort to bring down decades-high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932.27 points, or 2.81%, to 34,061.06, the S&P 500 gained 124.69 points, or 2.99%, to 4,300.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 401.10 points, or 3.19%, to 12,964.86.

Concerns about a hit to economic growth due to a hawkish Fed, mixed earnings from some big growth companies, the conflict in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China have hammered Wall Street recently, with richly valued growth stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

Two separate sets of data showed private employers hired the fewest workers in two years last month, while expansion in the services sector unexpectedly lost some momentum in April.

Lyft Inc shares plummeted 30% amid concerns about the company's ridership and spending. The ride-hailing company reported first-quarter revenue of $875 million, a 44% increase over the previous year, while the number of active riders missed analyst expectations.

Starbucks Corp rose 9.9% after the coffee chain saw quarterly comparable sales grow 12% in North America.

Livent Corp gained 30.2% after it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and bolstered its 2022 revenue outlook on higher demand for lithium used in electric vehicle batteries.

All 11 of the major S&P sectors rose, with energy leading the gains. [O/R]

Bank stocks climbed 3.5% after U.S. Treasury two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, soared to their highest since November 2018. The benchmark 10-year yield topped 3% for a third consecutive day. [US/]

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 13.46 billion shares, compared with the 11.97 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.39-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and 37 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 360 new lows.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Cynthia Osterman)

By Echo Wang and Devik Jain


© Reuters 2022
All news about LYFT, INC.
04:19pStarbucks, Lumentum rise; Lyft, Tupperware fall
AQ
03:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surging Wednesday in Outsized Markets Reboun..
MT
03:20pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mixed; Lyft Tanks, Starbucks Jumps
MT
02:31pLyft Shares Tumble After Susquehanna Downgrade, Multiple Price Target Cuts Following Q1..
MT
02:30pWall Street mixed following Fed's interest hike
RE
01:55pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:42pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Still Struggling Wednesday While Staples Gai..
MT
12:33pTruist Securities Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $50 from $58, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12:33pEvercore ISI Adjusts Lyft's Price Target to $45 from $60, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
11:33aWells Fargo Adjust Price Target for Lyft to $49 From $58, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYFT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 265 M - -
Net income 2022 -729 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 722 M 10 722 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 453
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 30,76 $
Average target price 47,45 $
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Elaine Paul Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Valerie B. Jarrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYFT, INC.-28.01%10 722
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.81%461 753
PROSUS N.V.-37.01%124 453
AIRBNB, INC.-12.91%92 284
NETFLIX, INC.-66.82%88 797
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.72%57 613