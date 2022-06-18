Log in
    500259   INE933A01014

LYKA LABS LIMITED

(500259)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
116.95 INR   -1.89%
06/08Lyka Labs Turns to Net Loss in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/20Lyka Labs Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/20Lyka Labs Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Lyka Labs : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022
Disclosures under Regulation 29(1)/29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SHARES ACQUIRED /

SHARES HELD AFTER

DATE OF

NAME(S) OF

SHARES

Holdings Prior to Acquisition/Disposal

DISPOSED

THE ACQUISITION/

CREDIT/DEBIT

PROMOTER

DISPOSAL

OF SHARES IN

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

ACQUIRED /

% OF

% OF

DEPOSITORY

SYMBOL

DISPOSED -

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

TRANSACTION

NUMBER

% OF TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

ACCOUNT1/TRA

PROMOTER

TYPE

EQUITY SHARE

EQUITY

EQUITY

NSFER OF

GROUP

CAPITAL

SHARE

SHARE

PHYSICAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

SHARES

Lyka Labs

M/s IPCA

LYKALABS

29(2)

LABORATORIES

Acquisition

7624142

26.57

4800000

16.73

12424142

43.3

06-Jun-2022

Limited

LIMITED .

Lyka Labs

M/s IPCA

LYKALABS

29(2)

LABORATORIES

Disposal

12424142

43.3

4800000

16.73

7624142

26.57

06-Jun-2022

Limited

LIMITED .

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

Lyka Labs Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 941 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net income 2022 390 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
Net Debt 2022 1 128 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 355 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 54,1%
Managers and Directors
Kunal Narendra Gandhi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Yogesh Babulal Shah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Piyush Girishchandra Hindia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vinod Sridhar Shanbhag Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandeep Padmakant Parikh Independent Non-Executive Director
