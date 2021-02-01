Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Lynas Corporation Limited    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lynas : Pentagon awards $30 mln in rare earths funding to Australia's Lynas

02/01/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense on Monday said it has awarded $30.4 million to Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd to build a Texas facility for processing specialized minerals used to make weapons, electronics and other goods.

China is the world's largest producer of rare earth minerals and has threatened to stop their export to the United States, fueling a push inside the U.S. government to boost domestic production.

The Pentagon's award will fund construction of a facility to process so-called light rare earths, the most-common type of rare earths, commonly found in consumer goods such as cellular phones.

Lynas Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze said the company was pleased to have been selected, adding the plant "will ensure the U.S. has a secure domestic source of high quality separated light rare earth materials."

This is the second award Lynas has received from the Pentagon. Last year, the company and Texas-based Blue Line Corp received funding for production of so-called heavy rare earths, a less-common type of the minerals used in weaponry.

Both facilities are planned for Hondo, Texas, about 45 miles (72 km) west of San Antonio.

Lynas aims to ship rare earths from its mine in Western Australia for final processing in Texas.

The company said it will produce a quarter of the globe's demand for rare earths when the facilities are operational.

MP Materials Corp, which last year also received Pentagon funding, is the only existing U.S. rare earths company, though it ships more than 50,000 tonnes of concentrated rare earths per year to China for final processing.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Marguerita Choy and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED
05:39pLYNAS : Pentagon awards $30 mln in rare earths funding to Australia's Lynas
RE
12:29pLYNAS : Pentagon awards $30 mln in rare earths funding to Australia's Lynas
RE
01/28Australia shares jump over 1% as miners, banks rebound
RE
01/22Australia shares edge lower; post weekly gain on U.S. stimulus plan
RE
01/22Australian Shares Retreat on Extension of Isolation for Mutant COVID-19 Cases..
MT
01/21LYNAS : Subsidiary Seals Deal with US Government for Light Rare Earths Facility;..
MT
01/21Australian shares on track to gain 1.5% for week on further U.S. stimulus hop..
RE
2020PRESS RELEASE : EcoGraf Limited: ???????EcoGraf Appointed to FBI Ministerial Tas..
DJ
2020Australia, NZ shares gain as Biden transition, vaccine cheer lift risk assets
RE
2020SHENGHE RESOURCES : Pentagon awards $13 million in rare earths funding to U.S. p..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 422 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2021 93,8 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net cash 2021 322 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 352 M 3 319 M 3 317 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lynas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,31 AUD
Last Close Price 4,83 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kathleen Marie Conlon Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
John Scott Humphrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED21.36%3 298
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED5.17%25 881
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-1.75%11 407
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED2.62%10 566
ALROSA1.60%9 526
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-5.76%6 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ