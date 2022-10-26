Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lynas Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-26 am EDT
7.900 AUD   +0.38%
05:50pAustralia's Lynas Q1 revenue jumps on strong rare earths demand
RE
05:20pAustralia's Lynas Rare Earths first-quarter revenue rises nearly 35%
RE
10/10WestStar Industrial Subsidiary Secures $21 Million Contract for Lynas' Processing Facility; Shares Rise 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Lynas Q1 revenue jumps on strong rare earths demand

10/26/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths on Thursday reported a 34.7% jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by a surge in demand for specialised metals used in electric vehicle components.

Global demand for minerals used to power electric-vehicle motors has continued to surge amid a global push to reduce carbon emissions from fossil-fuel powered vehicles, benefiting miners such as Lynas.

Rare earths minerals are also used in a wide variety of goods such as iPhones and military equipment.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said revenue rose to A$163.8 million ($106.34 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with A$121.6 million a year ago and a Barrenjoey estimate of A$146 million.

However, the miner's quarterly revenue fell about 44% sequentially due to operational challenges including a water supply disruption at its plant in Malaysia, which it flagged in July.

Production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), used in magnets that power electric-vehicle motors, came in at 1,045 tonnes in the September quarter, compared with 1,255 tonnes a year earlier and a Barrenjoey estimate of 903 tonnes.

"Our NdPr, Nd and Pr customers (mostly outside China) continue to forecast very strong demand," Lynas said, adding that "FY23 full year production (at Malaysia plant) is anticipated to remain consistent with that achieved in FY22."

Lynas raked in an average selling price of A$49.3 per kilogram (kg) for its product range in the reported quarter, compared with A$44.6 per kg last year. ($1 = 1.5404 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
05:50pAustralia's Lynas Q1 revenue jumps on strong rare earths demand
RE
05:20pAustralia's Lynas Rare Earths first-quarter revenue rises nearly 35%
RE
10/10WestStar Industrial Subsidiary Secures $21 Million Contract for Lynas' Processing Facil..
MT
09/26MP Materials Corp: Too good to be true?
MS
09/20Japan's JOGMEC, Sojitz invest $9 million in rare-earths miner Lynas
RE
09/12Lynas Rare Earths Experiences Water Supply Issues at Malaysian Facility
MT
08/25Australia shares climb as miners shine, focus on Fed chair's speech
RE
08/25Transcript : Lynas Rare Earths Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2022
CI
08/25Australia's Lynas posts record profit on solid rare earths demand
RE
08/25Lynas Rare Earths Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 996 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2023 461 M 300 M 300 M
Net cash 2023 687 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 150 M 4 653 M 4 653 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,49x
EV / Sales 2024 4,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lynas Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,90 AUD
Average target price 9,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
John Scott Humphrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED-22.62%4 564
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-22.38%20 347
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-43.73%12 721
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.99%8 182
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.18.98%7 952
ALROSA-45.57%7 788