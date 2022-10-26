Australia's Lynas Q1 revenue jumps on strong rare earths demand

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths
on Thursday reported a 34.7% jump in first-quarter
revenue, helped by a surge in demand for specialised metals used
in electric vehicle components.
Global demand for minerals used to power electric-vehicle
motors has continued to surge amid a global push to reduce
carbon emissions from fossil-fuel powered vehicles, benefiting
miners such as Lynas.
Rare earths minerals are also used in a wide variety of
goods such as iPhones and military equipment.
The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China
said revenue rose to A$163.8 million ($106.34 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30, compared with A$121.6 million a year
ago and a Barrenjoey estimate of A$146 million.
However, the miner's quarterly revenue fell about 44%
sequentially due to operational challenges including a water
supply disruption at its plant in Malaysia, which it flagged in
July.
Production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), used in
magnets that power electric-vehicle motors, came in at 1,045
tonnes in the September quarter, compared with 1,255 tonnes a
year earlier and a Barrenjoey estimate of 903 tonnes.
"Our NdPr, Nd and Pr customers (mostly outside China)
continue to forecast very strong demand," Lynas said, adding
that "FY23 full year production (at Malaysia plant) is
anticipated to remain consistent with that achieved in FY22."
Lynas raked in an average selling price of A$49.3 per
kilogram (kg) for its product range in the reported quarter,
compared with A$44.6 per kg last year.
($1 = 1.5404 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)