Australia's Lynas Rare Earths' quarterly revenue rises on strong demand

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths
on Monday reported a 14.8% rise in second-quarter
revenue from growing demand for specialised metals used in
components of electric vehicles amid a global push toward green
energy and decarbonisation.
Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), among the
major minerals that Lynas mines and used to make magnets that
power electric motors, has continued to grow as countries push
to reduce carbon emissions to combat climate change.
Lynas said it continues to receive enquiries from
potential new customers - mainly auto-part makers and new magnet
manufacturing projects outside of China.
The world's largest producer of rare earths outside
China said revenue rose to A$232.7 million ($165.15 million) in
the three months to Dec. 31, compared with A$202.7 million a
year ago.
The company also said that prices for rare earths
stabilised during the quarter and that future pricing trends
will depend mainly on the economic recovery in China.
Lynas raked in an average selling price of A$62.5 per
kilogram (kg) for its product range, compared with A$54 per kg
last year.
Quarterly output of NdPr came in at 1,508 rare earth
oxide tonnes (REOt) compared with 1,359 REOt a year earlier. The
miner's production and revenue also
improved
sequentially from the last quarter following the easing of
water supply disruption at its plant in Malaysia.
($1 = 1.4090 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Mark Porter and Deepa Babington)