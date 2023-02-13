Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lynas Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:34:43 2023-02-13 pm EST
8.460 AUD   +1.20%
02/12Lynas Rare Earths Awaits Regulatory Decision for Malaysian Facility's Licence Renewal; Shares Fall 6%
MT
01/29Australian shares inch lower as miners, banks drag
RE
01/29Transcript : Lynas Rare Earths Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Lynas gets approval for renewal of Malaysian operating licence

02/13/2023 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths on Tuesday confirmed that its Malaysian unit received approvals for the renewal of its operating license with no changes to conditions that prohibited the import and processing of lanthanide concentrate, a rare-earth element, after July 1.

The company also flagged that if the conditions are not removed by July this year, it would be forced to shut down the cracking and leaching component of the Lynas Malaysia plant. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
02/12Lynas Rare Earths Awaits Regulatory Decision for Malaysian Facility's Licence Renewal; ..
MT
01/29Australian shares inch lower as miners, banks drag
RE
01/29Transcript : Lynas Rare Earths Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 2023
CI
01/29Lynas Says Aims to Boost Output Amid Strong Rare-Earths Demand -- Commodity Comment
DJ
01/29Australia's Lynas Rare Earths' quarterly revenue rises on strong demand
RE
01/29Lynas Rare Earths second-quarter revenue jumps 15%
RE
01/04Corcel shares jump on joint venture agreement with Riversgold
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: MaxCyte in deal; Angus to resume Saltfleetby drilling
AN
2022Transcript : Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Lynas Rare Earths Limited Announces Change of Address
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 947 M 659 M 659 M
Net income 2023 418 M 291 M 291 M
Net cash 2023 651 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 0,12%
Capitalization 7 566 M 5 267 M 5 267 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,30x
EV / Sales 2024 5,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lynas Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,36 AUD
Average target price 10,00 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
John Scott Humphrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED11.85%5 498
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD14.97%15 168
MP MATERIALS CORP.26.73%5 463
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD16.71%4 179
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.5.30%2 608
HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED-5.97%296