Australia's Lynas gets approval for renewal of Malaysian operating licence

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths
on Tuesday confirmed that its Malaysian unit received
approvals for the renewal of its operating license with no
changes to conditions that prohibited the import and processing
of lanthanide concentrate, a rare-earth element, after July 1.
The company also flagged that if the conditions are not
removed by July this year, it would be forced to shut down the
cracking and leaching component of the Lynas Malaysia plant.
