Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lynas Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Lynas gets regulator nod for disposal facility in Malaysia

12/30/2021 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths Ltd said on Thursday it has got environmental approvals from Malaysian authorities to build a permanent disposal facility for water leached purification residue in the country.

The Australian rare earths miner said it has done detailed assessments for the proposed facility at Gebeng industrial estate.

The disposal of low-level radioactive waste from Lynas' Malaysia plant has been a contentious issue, and identifying a location for the permanent disposal facility was part of the requirements set by the country's government when it renewed the company's licence to operate in Malaysia early last year.

Lynas, the world's biggest rare earths miner outside China, in late August received an extension on a deadline due to the pandemic to satisfy licence conditions to build the permanent facility.

Australian rare earth miners have recorded strong gains this year on increasing popularity of electric vehicles amid a global push to reduce carbon emissions.

Lynas' shares have more than doubled so far this year and are on track for their best year since 2017. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED 2.34% 0.875 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 1.28% 10.27 Delayed Quote.154.77%
All news about LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
03:17aAustralia's Lynas gets regulator nod for disposal facility in Malaysia
RE
03:06aLynas Rare Earths Secures Regulatory Approval for Proposed Disposal Facility in Malaysi..
MT
12/13LYNAS RARE EARTHS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LYC
PU
12/12Ord Minnett rates LYC as Lighten
AQ
11/28LYNAS RARE EARTHS : CEO's Presentation to AGM
PU
10/21Lynas Says Rare Earths Demand for Magnets to Accelerate -- Commodity Comment
DJ
10/19BIOXYTRAN : U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says
RE
09/26Australian shares hit over 1-week high as energy, bank stocks shine
RE
09/12Australian shares rise on Sydney Airport Holdings, energy stocks boost
RE
08/31LYNAS RARE EARTHS : August 31 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 789 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2022 400 M 290 M 290 M
Net cash 2022 661 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 150 M 6 620 M 6 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 8,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lynas Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,14 AUD
Average target price 9,03 AUD
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
John Scott Humphrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED154.77%6 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED24.94%30 004
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD248.82%26 235
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA21.95%11 728
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED8.27%11 717
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-17.45%8 828