Australia's Lynas gets regulator nod for disposal facility in Malaysia

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths Ltd said on
Thursday it has got environmental approvals from Malaysian
authorities to build a permanent disposal facility for water
leached purification residue in the country.
The Australian rare earths miner said it has done detailed
assessments for the proposed facility at Gebeng industrial
estate.
The disposal of low-level radioactive waste from Lynas'
Malaysia plant has been a contentious issue, and identifying a
location for the permanent disposal facility was part of the
requirements set by the country's government when it renewed the
company's licence to operate in Malaysia early last year.
Lynas, the world's biggest rare earths miner outside China,
in late August received an extension on a deadline due to the
pandemic to satisfy licence conditions to build the permanent
facility.
Australian rare earth miners have recorded strong gains this
year on increasing popularity of electric vehicles amid a global
push to reduce carbon emissions.
Lynas' shares have more than doubled so far this year and
are on track for their best year since 2017.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)