Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lynas Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths

01/18/2022 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the Lynas Rare Earths logo in this illustration

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd posted record second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as demand for metals used in electric vehicles (EVs) grew amid a global push for reducing carbon emissions.

The prices of neodymium <SMM-REO-NXO> and praseodymium <SMM-REO-PXO> (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power EV motors, have nearly tripled over the past 14 months, as companies and governments step up efforts to meet climate targets.

Rare earth materials are a group of 17 minerals that are also used in wind turbine generators, smartphones and military equipment.

"Demand for Lynas products remained very strong during the quarter and favorable market conditions continued, with customers indicating their expectation of accelerated demand in the next quarter," Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze said.

However, shipping delays and disruptions hurt production of NdPr, with output falling to 1,359 tonnes in the three months to Dec. 31 from 1,367 tonnes a year earlier, the world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said.

Revenue jumped nearly 70% to A$202.7 million ($145.56 million) for the December quarter, compared with A$119.4 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.37% 0.8987 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.39% 82.31 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.05% 1.05986 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.01% 0.65871 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.38% 0.7182 Delayed Quote.0.29%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.09% 1.89124 Delayed Quote.1.68%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.40% 1.5752 Delayed Quote.0.52%
IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.29% 0.064 Delayed Quote.21.74%
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED -0.18% 11.09 Delayed Quote.9.24%
All news about LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
05:04pAustralia's Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths
RE
04:15aLYNAS RARE EARTHS : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/14Exclusive-U.S. bill would block defense contractors from using Chinese rare earths
RE
01/13LYNAS RARE EARTHS : 2021 Modern Slavery Statement
PU
01/04Energy, mining stocks boost Australia shares to 4-month high
RE
01/03Australian shares kick off 2022 higher on Wall Street boost
RE
2021Australia's Lynas gets regulator nod for disposal facility in Malaysia
RE
2021Lynas Rare Earths Secures Regulatory Approval for Proposed Disposal Facility in Malaysi..
MT
2021LYNAS RARE EARTHS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LYC
PU
2021Ord Minnett rates LYC as Lighten
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 814 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2022 430 M 309 M 309 M
Net cash 2022 661 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 008 M 7 188 M 7 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lynas Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,09 AUD
Average target price 9,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
John Scott Humphrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED9.24%7 230
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-2.41%30 217
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-7.58%24 149
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.69%12 267
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-4.80%11 097
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED14.18%10 234