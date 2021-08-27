Lynas Rare Earths : Appendix 4E and FY21 Annual Financial Report

Lynas Rare Earths Limited and Controlled Entities

Directors' Report

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") submit their report for the year ended 30 June 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Lynas Rare Earths Limited is limited by shares and is incorporated and domiciled in Australia. The Group's corporate structure is as follows:

DIRECTORS

The names and details of the Company's Directors who were in office during or since the end of the financial year are as set out below. All Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Kathleen Conlon BA (Econ) (Dist.), MBA, FAICD

Non-Executive Chair (Appointed to Chair 30 September 2020)

Ms Conlon was appointed as a Non-Executive Director from 1 November 2011. Ms Conlon is currently a Non-Executive Director of REA Group Limited, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, BlueScope Steel Limited and The Benevolent Society and is a former Non-Executive Director of CSR Limited. She is a member of Chief Executive Women, former President of the NSW division of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a former member of the National Board of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Ms Conlon is a former Chairperson of the audit committee of the Commonwealth Department of Health. Prior to her Non-Executive Director career, Ms Conlon spent 20 years in professional consulting where she successfully assisted companies to achieve increased shareholder returns through strategic and operational improvements in a diverse range of industries.

Ms Conlon is one of the pre-eminent thought leaders in the area of operations and change management, both in Australia and globally. In 2003, Ms Conlon was awarded the Commonwealth Centenary medal for services to business leadership.

Ms Conlon is a member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Community Committee and the Health, Safety and Environment Committee.

Mike Harding MSc (MecEn)

Non-Executive Chair (Resigned 30 September 2020)

Mr Harding joined the Company as Non-Executive Chairman on 1 January 2015 and has significant experience with industrial businesses, having previously held management positions around the world with British Petroleum (BP), including as President and General Manager of BP Exploration Australia.

Mr Harding is currently Chairman of Downer EDI Ltd, Chairman of Horizon Oil Limited, and a Non-Executive Director of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (formerly Transpacific Industries Group Ltd). He is a former Chairman of Roc Oil Company Limited and a former Non- Executive Director of Santos Limited and Clough Limited.

Mr Harding resigned from the Company effective 30 September 2020.