  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Lynas Rare Earths Limited
  News
  Summary
    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(LYC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
6.66 AUD   -2.63%
LYNAS RARE EARTHS : Appendix 4E and FY21 Annual Financial Report
PU
LYNAS RARE EARTHS : Releases FY21 Results
PU
LYNAS RARE EARTHS : FY21 Investor Presentation
PU
Lynas Rare Earths : Appendix 4E and FY21 Annual Financial Report

08/27/2021 | 12:01am EDT
Appendix 4E (Listing Rule 4.3A)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ACN 009 066 648)

And Controlled Entities

For the year ended 30 June 2021

Reporting Period: Year ended 30 June 2021

Comparative Reporting Period: Year ended 30 June 2020

Results for announcement to market

In AUD (000's)

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Change

% Change

Revenue from ordinary activities

489,024

305,111

183,913

60.3%

Earnings before interest, tax,

depreciation, amortisation and treasury

charges (EBITDA)

235,284

59,722

175,562

294.0%

Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities

after tax attributable to members.

157,083

(19,395)

176,478

909.9%

Net profit / (loss) for the period

attributable to members

157,083

(19,395)

176,478

909.9%

Dividend Information

No dividends have been paid or proposed at 30 June 2021

Net Tangible Assets

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

(cents)

(cents)

Net Tangible Assets per share

120.19

74.06

Other

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements and commentary on significant features of the operating performance, results of segments, trends in performance and other factors affecting the results for the current period are contained in the 2021 Financial Report.

The Company's independent auditor Ernst & Young has completed an audit of the Company's 30 June 2021 Financial Report on which this report is based and has provided an unqualified audit opinion. A copy of the Company's Financial Report, inclusive of the audit report, is attached.

1

ACN 009 066 648

and

Controlled Entities

Consolidated Financial Report

For the year ended 30 June 2021

Corporate Directory Information

ABN 27 009 066 648

Directors

Kathleen Conlon

Amanda Lacaze

Philippe Etienne

John Humphrey

Grant Murdoch

Vanessa Guthrie

Company Secretary

Sarah Leonard

Registered Office

Level 1, 45 Royal Street

East Perth WA 6004

Telephone: +61 8 6241 3800

Email: general@lynasre.com

Share Register

Boardroom Pty Ltd

Level 12, Grosvenor Place 225 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 9290 9600 Fax: +61 2 9279 0664

Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au

Auditors

Ernst & Young

11 Mounts Bay Road

Perth WA 6000

Internet Address

www.lynasrareearths.com

2

www.lynasrareearths.com

Table of Contents

DIRECTORS' REPORT ...........................................................................................................................................

4

SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT ..........................................................................................................................

22

REMUNERATION REPORT - AUDITED..............................................................................................................

23

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION..............................................................................................................................

38

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION...................................................................................................

39

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT.................................................................................................................

40

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................

47

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ...............................................................................

48

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY................................................................................

49

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ............................................................................................

50

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..................................................................................

51

3

www.lynasrareearths.com

Lynas Rare Earths Limited and Controlled Entities

Directors' Report

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") submit their report for the year ended 30 June 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Lynas Rare Earths Limited is limited by shares and is incorporated and domiciled in Australia. The Group's corporate structure is as follows:

DIRECTORS

The names and details of the Company's Directors who were in office during or since the end of the financial year are as set out below. All Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Kathleen Conlon BA (Econ) (Dist.), MBA, FAICD

Non-Executive Chair (Appointed to Chair 30 September 2020)

Ms Conlon was appointed as a Non-Executive Director from 1 November 2011. Ms Conlon is currently a Non-Executive Director of REA Group Limited, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, BlueScope Steel Limited and The Benevolent Society and is a former Non-Executive Director of CSR Limited. She is a member of Chief Executive Women, former President of the NSW division of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a former member of the National Board of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Ms Conlon is a former Chairperson of the audit committee of the Commonwealth Department of Health. Prior to her Non-Executive Director career, Ms Conlon spent 20 years in professional consulting where she successfully assisted companies to achieve increased shareholder returns through strategic and operational improvements in a diverse range of industries.

Ms Conlon is one of the pre-eminent thought leaders in the area of operations and change management, both in Australia and globally. In 2003, Ms Conlon was awarded the Commonwealth Centenary medal for services to business leadership.

Ms Conlon is a member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Community Committee and the Health, Safety and Environment Committee.

Mike Harding MSc (MecEn)

Non-Executive Chair (Resigned 30 September 2020)

Mr Harding joined the Company as Non-Executive Chairman on 1 January 2015 and has significant experience with industrial businesses, having previously held management positions around the world with British Petroleum (BP), including as President and General Manager of BP Exploration Australia.

Mr Harding is currently Chairman of Downer EDI Ltd, Chairman of Horizon Oil Limited, and a Non-Executive Director of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (formerly Transpacific Industries Group Ltd). He is a former Chairman of Roc Oil Company Limited and a former Non- Executive Director of Santos Limited and Clough Limited.

Mr Harding resigned from the Company effective 30 September 2020.

4

www.lynasrareearths.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lynas Rare Earths Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 04:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
