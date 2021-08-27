Lynas Rare Earths : FY21 Investor Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ABN 27 009 066 648) (Lynas or the Company) this presentation contains summary information about Lynas and its subsidiaries (Lynas Group) and their activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is of general background and does not purport to be complete or to comprise all the information that a shareholder or potential investor in Lynas may require in order to determine whether to deal in Lynas shares. It should be read in conjunction with Lynas group's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au. This document is not a prospectus or a product disclosure statement under the Corporations act (Cth) 2001 (Corporations Act) and has not been lodged with ASIC.
Record profit and strong financial performance
FY21
FY20
Movement
$m
$m
$m
%
Net Sales
489
305
184
60%
Revenue
EBITDA
235
60
175
292%
Net Profit after
157
(19)
176
n/a
tax
30 June
30 June
Movement
2021
2020
Cash and short- term
$m
$m
$m
%
681
102
579
568%
deposits
Net Assets
1,083
518
565
109%
Market Capitalisation
5,145
1,262
3,883
308%
Record profit achieved
Production sustained safely at 75% of Lynas NEXT capacity despite challenges of COVID- 19
Effective cost controls maintained
Strong Balance Sheet including approx. $425m equity raising in September 2020
Cash and short term deposits of $681m
Debt balance of $171m (JARE loan) following conversion of final tranche of convertible bonds in August 2020
Continued progress onLynas 2025 growth initiatives
Note: Percentage may differ from the sum of the separate figures due to rounding
FY21 Results
Production Volume (REOt)
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
2,257
3,896
5,223
5,444
5,898
4,656
5,461
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
NdPr (RTS)
Others (RTS)
Total RTS Volume
620 Gross Revenue (A$'m)
520
420
320
220
120
20
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
200
NPAT (A$m)
250
EBITDA (A$m)
240
Cash Flow (A$'m)
(excl. AELB, Interest received)
150
200
190
Net investing CF
100
150
140
Net operating CF
50
Operating & investing CF
100
90
0
50
-50
40
-100
0
-150
-50
-10
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
-60
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
Meeting customer demand
READY FOR SALE
. READY FOR SALE
PRODUCTION
PRODUCTION
VOLUME - REO
VOLUME - NdPr
15,761
5,461
TONNES
TONNES
(FY20: 14,562 TONNES)
(FY20: 4,656 TONNES)
SALES VOLUME
. COST OF SALES
TOTAL REO
16,405
A$(302.2)
TONNES
MILLION
(FY20: 14,172 TONNES)
(FY20: (257.3M))
AVERAGE.
SELLING PRICE
A$29.8
PER KG
(FY20: A$21.5/KG)
. NdPr OXIDE CHINA DOMESTIC PRICE (EX-VAT) JUNE 2021
US$64.7
PER KG
(JUNE 2020: US$36.0/KG)
Leveraging positive market conditions
