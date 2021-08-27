Log in
    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
6.66 AUD   -2.63%
12:01aLYNAS RARE EARTHS : Appendix 4E and FY21 Annual Financial Report
PU
12:01aLYNAS RARE EARTHS : Releases FY21 Results
PU
12:01aLYNAS RARE EARTHS : FY21 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lynas Rare Earths : FY21 Investor Presentation

08/27/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LYNAS RARE EARTHS

FY21 Results

Investor Presentation

27 August 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ABN 27 009 066 648) (Lynas or the Company) this presentation contains summary information about Lynas and its subsidiaries (Lynas Group) and their activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is of general background and does not purport to be complete or to comprise all the information that a shareholder or potential investor in Lynas may require in order to determine whether to deal in Lynas shares. It should be read in conjunction with Lynas group's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au. This document is not a prospectus or a product disclosure statement under the Corporations act (Cth) 2001 (Corporations Act) and has not been lodged with ASIC.

Not investment or financial product advice

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Lynas shares and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Lynas is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Lynas shares. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of Lynas shares.

Financial data

All dollar values are in Australian dollars (A$) unless stated otherwise and financial data is presented within the full year ending 30 June 2021 unless stated otherwise. Any pro forma historical financial information included in this presentation does not purport to be in compliance with article 11 of regulation S-X of the rules and regulations of the US securities and exchange commission.

Future performance

Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". The words "expect", "should", "could", "may", "will, "predict", "plan", "scenario", "forecasts", "anticipates" "estimates" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Such forward-

looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Investment risk and other risks

An investment in Lynas shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Lynas group, including risk factors associated with the industry in which Lynas group operates, such as: nature of mineral exploration and production; mineral and ore reserves; operations risks; project development risks; market price and demand risk; credit and market risks; regulatory, political and environmental risks; tax and other risks generally relating to equity investment.

Not an offer

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the united states. Any securities described in this presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities act of 1933 (the "securities act").

Disclaimer

Lynas and its affiliates, officers, employees, agents and advisers have not authorised, permitted or caused the issue, dispatch or provision of this presentation to any third party. Lynas, its related bodies corporate and their respective affiliates, officers, employees, agents and advisers to the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaim all liabilities in respect of any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by you as a result of the information in this presentation being inaccurate or due to information being omitted from this presentation, whether by way of negligence or otherwise, and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of information. The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.

2

Record profit and strong financial performance

FY21

FY20

Movement

$m

$m

$m

%

Net Sales

489

305

184

60%

Revenue

EBITDA

235

60

175

292%

Net Profit after

157

(19)

176

n/a

tax

30 June

30 June

Movement

2021

2020

Cash and short- term

$m

$m

$m

%

681

102

579

568%

deposits

Net Assets

1,083

518

565

109%

Market Capitalisation

5,145

1,262

3,883

308%

  • Record profit achieved
  • Production sustained safely at 75% of Lynas NEXT capacity despite challenges of COVID- 19
  • Effective cost controls maintained
  • Strong Balance Sheet including approx. $425m equity raising in September 2020
  • Cash and short term deposits of $681m
  • Debt balance of $171m (JARE loan) following conversion of final tranche of convertible bonds in August 2020
  • Continued progress on Lynas 2025 growth initiatives

Note: Percentage may differ from the sum of the separate figures due to rounding

3

FY21 Results

Production Volume (REOt)

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

2,257

3,896

5,223

5,444

5,898

4,656

5,461

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

NdPr (RTS)

Others (RTS)

Total RTS Volume

620 Gross Revenue (A$'m)

520

420

320

220

120

20

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

200

NPAT (A$m)

250

EBITDA (A$m)

240

Cash Flow (A$'m)

(excl. AELB, Interest received)

150

200

190

Net investing CF

100

150

140

Net operating CF

50

Operating & investing CF

100

90

0

50

-50

40

-100

0

-150

-50

-10

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

-60

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

Meeting customer demand

READY FOR SALE

. READY FOR SALE

PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION

VOLUME - REO

VOLUME - NdPr

15,761

5,461

TONNES

TONNES

(FY20: 14,562 TONNES)

(FY20: 4,656 TONNES)

SALES VOLUME

. COST OF SALES

TOTAL REO

16,405

A$(302.2)

TONNES

MILLION

(FY20: 14,172 TONNES)

(FY20: (257.3M))

AVERAGE.

SELLING PRICE

A$29.8

PER KG

(FY20: A$21.5/KG)

. NdPr OXIDE CHINA DOMESTIC PRICE (EX-VAT) JUNE 2021

US$64.7

PER KG

(JUNE 2020: US$36.0/KG)

Leveraging positive market conditions

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lynas Rare Earths Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 04:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
