    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/10
9.16 AUD   -1.82%
03:46aLYNAS RARE EARTHS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LYC
PU
12/12Ord Minnett rates LYC as Lighten
AQ
11/28LYNAS RARE EARTHS : CEO's Presentation to AGM
PU
Lynas Rare Earths : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LYC

12/13/2021 | 03:46am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday December 13, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

LYCAU

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS

246,842

13/12/2021

DATES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009066648

1.3

ASX issuer code

LYC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

LYCAU : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

13/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

199,682

Amanda Lacaze

Morgan Lacaze Family Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance rights issued under the Lynas' Employee Incentive Plan. Details of the LTI and STI Plan are set out in the Remuneration Report contained in the FY21 Financial Report which is available at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/L YC/02434182.pdf.

Details of the performance rights issued to Amanda Lacaze are set out in the 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting, which is available at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/LYC/02434186.pdf. The grant of the performance rights to Amanda Lacaze was approved by poll at the 2021 AGM, details are available at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/LYC/0245933 1.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

246,842

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lynas Rare Earths Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 762 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2022 373 M 267 M 267 M
Net cash 2022 694 M 497 M 497 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 266 M 5 928 M 5 916 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
EV / Sales 2023 7,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lynas Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,16 AUD
Average target price 8,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
John Scott Humphrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED130.15%5 928
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD299.16%29 657
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED24.62%29 523
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA24.09%11 979
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED2.41%10 875
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-19.47%8 496