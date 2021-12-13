Lynas Rare Earths : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LYC

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

LYCAU : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

13/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 199,682 Amanda Lacaze Morgan Lacaze Family Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance rights issued under the Lynas' Employee Incentive Plan. Details of the LTI and STI Plan are set out in the Remuneration Report contained in the FY21 Financial Report which is available at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/L YC/02434182.pdf.

Details of the performance rights issued to Amanda Lacaze are set out in the 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting, which is available at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/LYC/02434186.pdf. The grant of the performance rights to Amanda Lacaze was approved by poll at the 2021 AGM, details are available at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/LYC/0245933 1.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification