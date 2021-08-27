Lynas Rare Earths : Releases FY21 Results

"Throughout the year, we reached a number of milestones related to our Lynas 2025 growth strategy which is focused on building capacity to meet forecast demand growth," Amanda Lacaze added.

Lynas 2025 growth initiative

Progress on the Lynas 2025 projects continued during the financial year and a number of milestones were achieved, including further exploration of our Mt Weld resource. The establishment of two new exploration drill holes below the current Mt Weld pit floor identified significant and continuous intersections of Rare Earth minerals below the current life of mine and in June 2021, Lynas successfully completed a one kilometre deep exploration drilling at Mt Weld. The results will expand the ore body knowledge of the Mt Weld REE deposit and will assist planning for future resource expansion drilling into the fresh carbonatite.

The Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing Facility project achieved a number of milestones during the year including the placement of orders for all long lead time items and 60% of total equipment requirements. In March 2021, the WA Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) approved minor and preliminary works on site. These works established an access road, site office and a pad suitable for the delivery of equipment such as the steel tanks that were fabricated in Perth.

The EPA commenced the four-week public review of the Environmental Review Document for the Kalgoorlie Rare Earth Processing Facility on 9 June 2021 and Lynas established a community Pop-up Information Point in Kalgoorlie during the month of June. This allowed community members to visit the shopfront and discuss plans for the project with Lynas team members.

In line with Lynas 2025 growth plans for downstream processing closer to our customers, planning continues for the proposed U.S. Rare Earths Separation Facility. Lynas signed contracts for two separate funding grants from the U.S. Government during the year, one for Phase 1 work for a U.S. based Heavy Rare Earths (HRE) separation facility and another for the development of a commercial Light Rare Earths separation plant in the United States.