Lynas Rare Earths half-year profit slips as rising costs offset strong output

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd posted a 4% drop in first-half profit on Monday as a disruption in the supply of water to a plant in Malaysia, a rise in costs of sales due to high chemical prices, and increasing wages offset strong demand for its metals.

Significant operating challenges, including a complete outage of water supply at the plant in Malaysia, resulted in 16 days of lost production during the quarter ended Sept. 30. That, coupled with rising costs and weak realised prices, dented the miner's bottom line.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$150.1 million ($100.93 million), compared with A$156.9 million a year ago.

However, it was a modest beat to a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$146 million, according to Goldman Sachs.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China logged sales volume of 7,050 rare earth oxide tonnes (REOt) for the first half, 8.8% below last year, while cost of sales spiked nearly 32% to A$185.0 million. ($1 = 1.4872 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)