Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lynas Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:09:17 2023-02-26 pm EST
8.350 AUD   -1.76%
04:52pLynas Rare Earths half-year profit slips on increased costs
RE
02/13Lynas Rare Earths Subsidiary's Operating License Renewed; Shares Rise 3%
MT
02/13Lynas' Malaysia rare earths plant faces part closure as regulator keeps curbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lynas Rare Earths half-year profit slips on increased costs

02/26/2023 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths posted a 4% drop in first-half profit on Monday as an increase in costs of sales due to high chemical prices and wages offset strong production and high demand for its metals.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$150.1 million ($100.93 million), compared with A$156.9 million a year ago.

It beat a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$146 million, according to Goldman Sachs. ($1 = 1.4872 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
04:52pLynas Rare Earths half-year profit slips on increased costs
RE
02/13Lynas Rare Earths Subsidiary's Operating License Renewed; Shares Rise 3%
MT
02/13Lynas' Malaysia rare earths plant faces part closure as regulator keeps curbs
RE
02/13Australia's Lynas gets approval for renewal of Malaysian operating licence
RE
02/12Lynas Rare Earths Awaits Regulatory Decision for Malaysian Facility's Licence Renewal; ..
MT
01/29Australian shares inch lower as miners, banks drag
RE
01/29Transcript : Lynas Rare Earths Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 2023
CI
01/29Lynas Says Aims to Boost Output Amid Strong Rare-Earths Demand -- Commodity Comment
DJ
01/29Australia's Lynas Rare Earths' quarterly revenue rises on strong demand
RE
01/29Lynas Rare Earths second-quarter revenue jumps 15%
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 949 M 639 M 639 M
Net income 2023 420 M 283 M 283 M
Net cash 2023 651 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 0,12%
Capitalization 7 693 M 5 181 M 5 181 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,42x
EV / Sales 2024 6,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lynas Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,50 AUD
Average target price 10,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
John Scott Humphrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED8.28%5 181
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD17.09%15 243
MP MATERIALS CORP.35.91%5 859
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD15.14%4 062
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.2.57%2 508
HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED-27.56%222