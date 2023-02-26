Lynas Rare Earths half-year profit slips on increased costs

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths posted a 4% drop in first-half profit on Monday as an increase in costs of sales due to high chemical prices and wages offset strong production and high demand for its metals.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$150.1 million ($100.93 million), compared with A$156.9 million a year ago.

It beat a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$146 million, according to Goldman Sachs. ($1 = 1.4872 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)