KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths intends to withdraw its application for a judicial review of its operating license in Malaysia, a Malaysian government lawyer said on Wednesday.

The court will decide on the withdrawal application on Nov. 14, senior federal counsel Sallehudin Md Ali told Reuters.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Writing by Rozanna Latiff)