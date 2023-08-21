LyondellBasell Industries N : Aviso aos Acionistas
Today at 11:51 am
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Patrocinado da LyondellBasell Industries NV,
código ISIN BRL1YBBDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 18/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 1,250000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 3,003065693 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of LyondellBasell Industries NV (Company), ISIN BRL1YBBDR008, hereby informs that on 18/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,250000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 3,003065693 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 12/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 12/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 24/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 24/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 25/08/2023 até 28/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 25/08/2023 to 28/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 0% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 15:50:05 UTC.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is one of the world's largest chemical groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- production of olefins and polyolefin (50.2%): ethylene, propylene, butadiene, polypropylene components, etc.;
- manufacturing of intermediate chemical products (21.6%): propylene oxide, acetyl, ethanol, ethylene oxide, etc.;
- refining of highly sulfide crude oil (15.6%): activity ensured in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The group also produces oxy-fuel;
- manufacturing of advanced polymer solutions (11.1%): polypropylene compounds, engineering plastics, composite materials, advanced polymers, etc. ;
- development of chemical and polyolefin process technologies (1.5%). The group also manufactures polyolefin catalysts.
At the end of 2021, the group had 34 production sites worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the Netherlands (3%), the United States (48.8%), Germany (7.4%), China (5%), Italy (4%), Mexico (3.4%), Japan (3.1%), France (3%), Poland (2.5%) and other (19.8%).