Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of LyondellBasell Industries NV (Company), ISIN BRL1YBBDR008, hereby informs that on 18/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,250000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 3,003065693 per BDR.