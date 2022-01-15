Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LyondellBasell Industries N : PT Polytama Propindo selected again LyondellBasell's Spheripol technology

01/15/2022 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, January 15, 2022 - LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), the world's largest licensor of polyolefin technologies, today announced that PT Polytama Propindo will use the LyondellBasell Spheripol technology for expanding their existing facility.

The process technology will be used for an additional 300 KTA polypropylene plant to be built in Balongan, West Java, Indonesia, that is expected to be completed in 2024.

"PT Polytama Propindo is a long time customer of LyondellBasell and we are excited to be part of their growth aspirations with this new license for Spheripol technology," said Jim Seward, Senior Vice President, R&D, Technology and Sustainability at LyondellBasell. Seward added, "Our Spheripol technology has been operating reliably at the Balongan site since the mid-90s, producing high value polypropylene resins. We therefore believe that the selection of this new Spheripol technology line was a natural choice for PT Polytama Propindo."

Mr. Didik Susilo, President Director at PT Polytama Propindo stated: "The teams showed tremendous efforts to develop a site and specific solution allowing us to produce a wide range of polypropylene products based on LyondellBasell's Spheripol technology. Opting again for a license from the market leader allows us to stay focused on implementing the project in a safe and timely manner."

Spheripol technology is the leading polypropylene process technology with more than 30 million tons of licensed capacity. The latest fifth generation Spheripol technology includes process improvements that further maximize operational efficiency. The plant will commence operations using Avant ZN catalyst.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell's in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst knowhow, by optionally joining our Technical Service program.

In addition to the Spheripol process technology, LyondellBasell's portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:

  • Spherizone - The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties.
  • Hostalen - Leading low-pressure slurry process for the production of high-performance multimodal HDPE.
  • Lupotech - The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers.
  • Spherilene - Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE.
  • Metocene PP - Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems.
  • Avant - Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

About LyondellBasell:
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

Lupotech, Spherizone, Spherilene, Spheripol, Metocene and Avant are trademarks owned and/or used by the LyondellBasell family of companies. Hostalen is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Disclaimer

LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 08:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
03:35aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : PT Polytama Propindo selected again LyondellBasell's Spherip..
PU
01/14LyondellBasell to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on Friday, January 28, 2022
PR
01/13Activists behind Shell climate verdict target 30 multinationals
RE
01/12Huntsman Shareholder Starboard Nominates 4 Board Candidates
MT
01/11LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Polybatch 73641 NIR Black obtains COTREP Certification
PU
01/04UBS Adjusts LyondellBasell Industries Price Target to $90 From $96, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
2021Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on LyondellBasell Industries to $101 From $116, Main..
MT
2021LyondellBasell Industries Files for Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
2021LyondellBasell Industries Names New CEO
MT
2021PETER VANACKER : LyondellBasell Names Neste Chief Vanacker to Succeed Patel as CEO
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45 377 M - -
Net income 2021 6 109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 33 973 M 33 973 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 102,81 $
Average target price 110,41 $
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth T. Lane CEO, Executive VP-Global Olefins & Polyolefins
Michael C. McMurray CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jacques Aigrain Chairman
James Seward SVP-Research & Development, Technology
Stephen F. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.47%33 973
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.17%97 535
AIR LIQUIDE0.93%83 788
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.85%47 495
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.11%30 713
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-9.95%27 616