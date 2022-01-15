LyondellBasell Industries N : PT Polytama Propindo selected again LyondellBasell's Spheripol technology

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, January 15, 2022 - LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), the world's largest licensor of polyolefin technologies, today announced that PT Polytama Propindo will use the LyondellBasell Spheripol technology for expanding their existing facility.

The process technology will be used for an additional 300 KTA polypropylene plant to be built in Balongan, West Java, Indonesia, that is expected to be completed in 2024.

"PT Polytama Propindo is a long time customer of LyondellBasell and we are excited to be part of their growth aspirations with this new license for Spheripol technology," said Jim Seward, Senior Vice President, R&D, Technology and Sustainability at LyondellBasell. Seward added, "Our Spheripol technology has been operating reliably at the Balongan site since the mid-90s, producing high value polypropylene resins. We therefore believe that the selection of this new Spheripol technology line was a natural choice for PT Polytama Propindo."

Mr. Didik Susilo, President Director at PT Polytama Propindo stated: "The teams showed tremendous efforts to develop a site and specific solution allowing us to produce a wide range of polypropylene products based on LyondellBasell's Spheripol technology. Opting again for a license from the market leader allows us to stay focused on implementing the project in a safe and timely manner."

Spheripol technology is the leading polypropylene process technology with more than 30 million tons of licensed capacity. The latest fifth generation Spheripol technology includes process improvements that further maximize operational efficiency. The plant will commence operations using Avant ZN catalyst.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell's in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst knowhow, by optionally joining our Technical Service program.

In addition to the Spheripol process technology, LyondellBasell's portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:

Spherizone - The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties.

Hostalen - Leading low-pressure slurry process for the production of high-performance multimodal HDPE.

Lupotech - The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers.

Spherilene - Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE.

Metocene PP - Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems.

Avant - Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

About LyondellBasell:

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

Lupotech, Spherizone, Spherilene, Spheripol, Metocene and Avant are trademarks owned and/or used by the LyondellBasell family of companies. Hostalen is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.