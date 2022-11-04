LyondellBasell Industries N : Q3 2022 Earnings Teleconference Transcript – available until November 28 2022

LyondellBasell Industries Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Teleconference Transcript October 28, 2022 Presenters David Kinney - Head of Investor Relations Peter Vanacker - CEO Michael McMurray - Executive VP & CFO Ken Lane - Executive VP, Global Olefins and Polyolefins Kim Foley - Executive VP, Intermediates, Derivatives and Refining Torkel Rhenman - Executive VP, Advanced Polymer Solutions Q&A Participants Steve Byrne - Bank of America P.J. Juvekar - Citi Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets Josh Spector - UBS Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank Mike Sison - Wells Fargo Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners Mike Leithead - Barclays Matt Skowronski - Credit Suisse Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research Operator Hello, and welcome to the LyondellBasell Teleconference. At the request of LyondellBasell, this conference is being recorded for instant replay purposes. Following today's presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin. David Kinney Thank you, Melissa. Before we begin the discussion, I would like to point out that a slide presentation accompanies today's call and is available on our website at www.lyondellbasell.com/investorrelations. Today, we will be discussing our business results, while making reference to some forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the forward- looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and the alternative 1

Joining today's call will be Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell's Chief Executive Officer; our CFO, Michael McMurray; Ken Lane, our Executive Vice President of Global Olefins and Polyolefins; Kim Foley, our EVP of Intermediates and Derivatives and Refining; and Torkel Rhenman, our EVP of Advanced Polymer Solutions. During today's call, we will focus on third quarter results, current market dynamics and our near-term outlook. With that being said, I would now like to turn the call over to Peter. Peter Vanacker Thank you, Dave, and welcome to all of you. We appreciate you joining us today as we discuss our third quarter 2022 results. Let's begin with our safety results on Slide number 3. Our team continues to deliver outstanding safety performance in 2022. LyondellBasell's year-to-date incident rate for employees and contractors is 0.12, roughly half the rate seen in recent years. Safety is a core value at our company and will continue to receive the utmost attention. The focus and commitment our metrics reflect will remain a cornerstone of our company's culture and a key enabler of our future success. Let's now turn to Slide number 4 to discuss our financial results. During the third quarter, as you would expect, our team remains very focused on cash generation while navigating the well-known, very challenging environment. LyondellBasell's business portfolio faced headwinds from rising costs and weaker demand at the same time. Earnings were $1.96 per share. EBITDA was $1.2 billion. Nonetheless, we delivered an impressive $1.4 billion of cash from operating activities. By the end of the quarter, we increased our balance of cash and short-term investments

to $1.5 billion and had $5.3 billion of total available liquidity. The strength of our balance sheet and our disciplined approach to capital allocation enables us to confidently move forward with our strategy while continuing to provide attractive and strong returns to shareholders through all stages of the business cycle. Despite significant headwinds, our company generated a 19% return on invested capital over the past 12 months. On Slide number 5, we highlight some of LyondellBasell's existing and emerging sources of advantage for generating differential value and high returns over a range of market conditions. Our company is widely recognized for our deep commitment to safe operations, cost management and operational excellence. These values are part of our DNA. LyondellBasell's global portfolio of businesses benefit from both geographic and end market diversity. Leading positions in diverse markets balance the portfolio and reduce risks from market concentration. Last quarter I mentioned the work that is underway to identify a North Star that provides clarity and guiding principles for our strategic decisions. Some of the early decisions from this work adds to our capability and resiliency for generating value and high returns. Market leadership in Circular and Low Carbon Solutions has quickly emerged as an essential part of our path forward. We believe circular and low carbon solutions will provide advantage, under a wide range of economic scenarios. We will talk about this more in a few moments. An intense and consistent focus on people and culture is a key enabler for driving differential value. On October 1, we implemented a new organizational structure that will improve agility and accountability across our company. One example is our decision to align strategy and execution by moving the global responsibility for manufacturing under the strategic business unit leaders. The strategic business unit leaders will have the ability to run their businesses based upon the required value propositions and business models. We also launched customer and commercial excellence initiatives to elevate our levels of service, quality and innovation. With the right organizational structure and improved customer focus, our company will have even more capacity to capture differential value. After a very comprehensive diagnostic phase, a well-structured value enhancement program targeting $750 million in recurring annual EBITDA improvements have been launched. I will describe this program in more detail, shortly. 3

When these portfolio advantages are combined with our track record of efficient cash conversion, our investment-grade balance sheet and our secure, steadily growing dividend, I think you will agree that LyondellBasell has the winning formula for generating high returns and differential value for our investors under a wide range of economic scenarios. On Slide number 6, I would like to share more detail on one of the decisions that quickly emerged from our strategy work - the creation of our new Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business unit. In my view, circular and renewable solutions businesses require a differentiated business model and a more entrepreneurial mindset to succeed. We're setting up our new Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business unit with this in mind. This business unit is led by Yvonne van der Laan and is accountable for building scalable technologies and profitable businesses to serve rapidly growing customer demand for our circular and low-carbon solutions. Since we launched the Circulen brands in 2019, we've sold products with more than 150,000 tons of recycled and renewable content. Our current goal is to sell at least 2 million tons per year of these products by 2030 with our new business unit leading the way. For perspective, 2 million tons represents about 20% of our 2021 global sales of polyethylene and polypropylene. In just the past few weeks, we have announced our participation in several agreements related to new capacity for our Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business in several regions. We are partnering on plastic waste sorting facilities in Houston and Germany. The sorting plants will convert local plastic waste into usable feedstocks for mechanical and or advanced recycling. In Germany, we expect the facility will provide a material amount of the feedstock required for our first advanced recycling plants using LyondellBasell's proprietary MoReTec Technology. In India, we are forming a joint venture for a fully automated 50,000 tons per year mechanical recycling facility. And in China, we are developing another joint venture to mechanically recycle post-consumer waste in the Guangdong Province. I am confident that these and future actions will accelerate our circular and low carbon solutions offering to position LyondellBasell as the preferred supplier for customers and brand owners seeking to lower the greenhouse gas impact of their business and increasing the circular content of their products. Our recently announced collaboration 4