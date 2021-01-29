LyondellBasell Industries N : Q4 2020 Supplemental Data and non-GAAP Reconciliations (PDF)
Table 1 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information
2019
2020
Millions of dollars
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Sales and other operating revenues:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
2,111
$
2,114
$
2,137
$
2,073
$
8,435
$
1,792
$
1,433
$
1,840
$
2,210
$
7,275
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
2,535
2,505
2,309
2,155
9,504
2,224
1,702
1,982
2,459
8,367
Intermediates & Derivatives
1,894
2,062
2,046
1,832
7,834
1,770
1,157
1,538
1,804
6,269
Advanced Polymer Solutions
1,339
1,258
1,186
1,067
4,850
1,096
705
1,004
1,108
3,913
Refining
1,882
2,180
2,134
2,055
8,251
1,448
919
1,101
1,259
4,727
Technology
141
173
146
203
663
122
177
193
167
659
Other/Eliminations
(1,124)
(1,244)
(1,236)
(1,206)
(4,810)
(958)
(547)
(882)
(1,070)
(3,457)
Continuing Operations
$
8,778
$
9,048
$
8,722
$
8,179
$
34,727
$
7,494
$
5,546
$
6,776
$
7,937
$
27,753
Operating income (loss):
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
384
$
504
$
524
$
365
$
1,777
$
238
$
107
$
309
$
516
$
1,170
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
186
226
202
59
673
135
81
52
144
412
Intermediates & Derivatives
314
372
314
249
1,249
131
24
180
166
501
Advanced Polymer Solutions
119
91
67
13
290
70
(83)
116
123
226
Refining
(59)
(110)
(52)
(19)
(240)
(314)
116
(733)
(93)
(1,024)
Technology
73
96
73
132
374
47
104
101
35
287
Other
-
(2)
(4)
(1)
(7)
(3)
(10)
(2)
2
(13)
Continuing Operations
$
1,017
$
1,177
$
1,124
$
798
$
4,116
$
304
$
339
$
23
$
893
$
1,559
Depreciation and amortization:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
115
$
117
$
118
$
120
$
470
$
124
$
133
$
134
$
134
$
525
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
53
52
51
52
208
53
53
55
53
214
Intermediates & Derivatives
72
74
75
74
295
70
74
79
82
305
Advanced Polymer Solutions
29
30
32
42
133
44
39
40
29
152
Refining
43
44
41
41
169
42
49
40
21
152
Technology
10
11
10
6
37
9
8
10
10
37
Continuing Operations
$
322
$
328
$
327
$
335
$
1,312
$
342
$
356
$
358
$
329
$
1,385
EBITDA:
(a)
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
516
$
635
$
653
$
498
$
2,302
$
366
$
248
$
474
$
722
$
1,810
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
296
331
291
144
1,062
189
185
148
304
826
Intermediates & Derivatives
390
448
390
329
1,557
203
101
267
262
833
Advanced Polymer Solutions
148
120
102
54
424
113
(44)
157
152
378
Refining
(15)
(66)
(6)
22
(65)
(272)
165
(692)
(72)
(871)
Technology
83
107
83
138
411
56
112
111
45
324
Other
10
4
-
(13)
1
(9)
(7)
1
-
(15)
Continuing Operations
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,172
$
5,692
$
646
$
760
$
466
$
1,413
$
3,285
Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
276
$
257
$
295
$
271
$
1,099
$
204
$
190
$
130
$
19
$
543
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
64
39
45
65
213
42
34
38
52
166
Intermediates & Derivatives
179
238
317
330
1,064
353
305
103
119
880
Advanced Polymer Solutions
16
11
14
18
59
13
10
18
22
63
Refining
43
53
41
12
149
16
21
15
11
63
Technology
17
17
26
34
94
30
26
24
31
111
Other
4
7
4
1
16
2
2
97
20
121
Continuing Operations
$
599
$
622
$
742
$
731
$
2,694
$
660
$
588
$
425
$
274
$
1,947
(a) See Table 7 for the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and impairment.
Table 2 - Selected Segment Operating Information
2019
2020
Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Volumes (kilotons)
1,096
1,110
944
1,143
4,293
1,014
872
1,116
1,190
4,192
Ethylene produced
Propylene produced
332
308
367
337
1,343
325
324
357
384
1,390
Polyethylene sold
637
634
673
644
2,588
689
665
672
698
2,724
Polypropylene sold
219
232
247
207
905
216
228
221
224
889
Benchmark Market Prices
54.90
59.80
56.40
56.98
57.02
45.97
27.80
41.83
42.56
39.54
West Texas Intermediate crude oil (USD per barrel)
Brent crude oil (USD per barrel)
63.90
68.32
62.00
62.51
64.18
50.95
33.27
43.37
45.26
43.21
Houston Ship Channel natural gas (USD per million BTUs)
2.86
2.46
2.26
2.24
2.46
1.82
1.64
1.97
2.53
1.99
U.S. weighted average cost of ethylene production (USD per metric ton)
362
262
209
260
273
198
265
292
278
258
U.S. ethylene (USD per metric ton)
614
535
584
632
591
525
507
619
665
579
U.S. polyethylene [high density] (USD per metric ton)
1,168
1,235
1,146
1,036
1,146
970
882
1,146
1,293
1,073
U.S. propylene (USD per metric ton)
838
823
845
775
820
683
577
768
908
734
U.S. polypropylene [homopolymer] (USD per metric ton)
1,323
1,308
1,308
1,224
1,291
1,014
930
1,143
1,400
1,122
Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International
Volumes (kilotons)
408
456
448
430
1,742
468
413
425
451
1,757
Ethylene produced
Propylene produced
239
274
271
249
1,033
272
243
251
253
1,019
Polyethylene sold
678
562
619
591
2,450
677
698
630
723
2,728
Polypropylene sold
752
729
718
722
2,921
729
742
769
890
3,130
Benchmark Market Prices (€ per metric ton)
466
493
433
576
492
352
236
396
384
342
Western Europe weighted average cost of ethylene production
Western Europe ethylene
995
1,065
993
973
1,007
953
673
778
782
797
Western Europe polyethylene [high density]
1,126
1,191
1,125
1,097
1,135
1,044
922
1,007
1,008
995
Western Europe propylene
933
983
893
852
915
838
617
723
725
726
Western Europe polypropylene [homopolymer]
1,222
1,268
1,185
1,136
1,203
1,084
975
1,018
1,010
1,022
Intermediates and Derivatives
Volumes Sold (kilotons)
363
343
353
336
1,395
366
281
340
345
1,332
Propylene oxide and derivatives
Intermediate Chemicals:
120
133
133
118
504
112
115
135
128
490
Ethylene oxide and derivatives
Styrene monomer
372
392
408
306
1,478
376
391
376
483
1,626
Acetyls
296
358
308
283
1,245
216
214
366
391
1,187
Oxyfuels and Related Products:
160
177
160
154
651
156
103
127
162
548
TBA intermediates
MTBE/ETBE
677
819
884
805
3,185
835
747
857
867
3,306
Benchmark Market Margins (USD per metric ton)
126
295
374
282
266
165
68
93
12
84
MTBE - Northwest Europe
Advanced Polymer Solutions
Volumes Sold (kilotons)
503
475
452
422
1,852
424
252
396
431
1,503
Compounding & Solutions
Advanced Polymers
104
105
106
91
406
105
103
105
104
417
Refining
Volumes (thousands of barrels per day)
259
261
264
267
263
226
237
216
214
223
Heavy crude oil processing rates
Benchmark Market Margins
8.40
12.74
12.75
9.87
10.94
7.43
4.42
5.71
5.39
5.74
Brent - 2-1-1
Brent - Maya differential
5.12
6.26
5.36
9.59
6.58
9.79
8.85
4.18
4.72
6.89
Source: LYB and third party consultants
Note: Benchmark market prices for U.S. and Western Europe polyethylene and polypropylene reflect discounted prices. Volumes presented represent third party sales of selected key products.
Table 3 - Unaudited Income Statement Information
2019
2020
Millions of dollars
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Sales and other operating revenues
$
8,778
$
9,048
$
8,722
$
8,179
$
34,727
$
7,494
$
5,546
$
6,776
$
7,937
$
27,753
Cost of sales
7,446
7,542
7,269
7,044
29,301
6,868
4,894
5,885
6,712
24,359
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
582
-
582
Selling, general and administrative expenses
287
302
303
307
1,199
295
288
259
298
1,140
Research and development expenses
28
27
26
30
111
27
25
27
34
113
Operating income
1,017
1,177
1,124
798
4,116
304
339
23
893
1,559
Income from equity investments
64
64
51
46
225
-
61
62
133
256
Interest expense, net
(86)
(76)
(81)
(85)
(328)
(86)
(121)
(119)
(188)
(514)
Other income, net
(a)
25
10
11
(7)
39
-
4
23
58
85
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,020
1,175
1,105
752
4,052
218
283
(11)
896
1,386
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(b)
203
169
136
140
648
75
(32)
(125)
39
(43)
Income from continuing operations
817
1,006
969
612
3,404
143
315
114
857
1,429
Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(3)
(4)
-
(7)
1
(1)
-
(2)
(2)
Net income
817
1,003
965
612
3,397
144
314
114
855
1,427
Dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests
(2)
(1)
(2)
(2)
(7)
(2)
(1)
(2)
(2)
(7)
Net income attributable to Company shareholders
$
815
$
1,002
$
963
$
610
$
3,390
$
142
$
313
$
112
$
853
$
1,420
Includes a pre-tax gain of $5 million on the sale of our joint venture interest in Asia in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million from the previously unrecognized tax benefits and release of associated accrued interest.
Table 4 - Charges (Benefits) Included in Net Income
2019
2020
Millions of Dollars (except share data)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Pre-tax charges (benefits):
LCM charges (benefits)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
33
$
33
$
419
$
(96)
$
(160)
$
(147)
$
16
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
582
-
582
Restructuring charges - Refinery
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
8
Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax
-
-
(85)
-
(85)
-
-
-
-
-
benefits and associated accrued interest
Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman
16
19
43
38
116
14
16
7
-(a)
37
Total pre-tax charges (benefits)
16
19
(42)
71
64
433
(80)
437
(147)
643
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to these
(4)
(4)
(10)
(17)
(35)
(69)
3
(115)
28
(153)
items
After-tax effect of net charges (benefits)
$
12
$
15
$
(52)
$
54
$
29
$
364
$
(77)
$
322
$
(119)
$
490
Effect on diluted earnings per share:
LCM charges (benefits)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.07)
$
(0.07)
$
(1.05)
$
0.26
$
0.40
$
0.36
$
(0.03)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1.34)
-
(1.34)
Restructuring charges - Refinery
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
-
(0.02)
Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax
-
-
0.25
-
0.24
-
-
-
-
-
benefits and associated accrued interest
Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.10)
(0.08)
(0.26)
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.01)
-(a)
(0.08)
Total
$
(0.03)
$
(0.04)
$
0.15
$
(0.15)
$
(0.09)
$
(1.09)
$
0.23
$
(0.96)
$
0.36
$
(1.47)
(a) Integration activities related to our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman Inc. were substantially completed during the third quarter of 2020.
Table 5 - Unaudited Cash Flow Information
2019
2020
Millions of dollars
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
657
$ 1,186
$ 1,876
$ 1,242
$ 4,961
$
542
$ 1,292
$
827
$
743
$ 3,404
Net cash used in investing activities
(178)
(278)
(754)
(425)
(1,635)
(663)
(1,064)
(580)
(2,599)
(4,906)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(521)
39
(1,900)
(453)
(2,835)
884
684
(376)
1,079
2,271
Table 6 - Unaudited Balance Sheet Information
Millions of dollars
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
339
$
1,279
$
476
858
1,596
$
2,552
$
2,459
$
1,763
Restricted cash
19
29
36
30
37
26
25
2
Short-term investments
423
52
53
196
199
651
361
702
Accounts receivable, net
3,680
3,758
3,469
3,102
3,043
2,588
2,974
3,441
Inventories
4,496
4,685
4,446
4,588
3,973
3,768
4,005
4,344
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,329
1,285
1,150
736
844
892
935
1,382
Total current assets
10,286
11,088
9,630
9,510
9,692
10,477
10,759
11,634
Operating lease assets
1,534
1,560
1,510
1,468
1,453
1,425
1,386
1,492
Property, plant and equipment, net
12,797
13,285
13,669
14,130
14,387
14,526
14,133
14,386
Equity investments
2,114
2,088
2,095
2,106
2,036
2,082
2,594
4,729
Goodwill
1,803
1,848
1,848
1,891
1,800
1,830
1,880
1,953
Intangible assets, net
945
892
841
869
808
756
752
751
Other assets
410
410
521
461
924
445
445
458
Total assets
$
29,889
$
31,171
$
30,114
$
30,435
$
31,100
$
31,541
$
31,949
$
35,403
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
5
$
4
$
4
$
3
$
3
$
3
$
2
$
8
Short-term debt
2,377
2,812
2,438
445
1,493
659
616
663
Accounts payable, net
3,187
3,115
3,201
2,928
2,638
2,194
2,479
2,948
Accrued liabilities
1,443
1,607
1,745
1,822
1,387
1,579
1,685
1,883
Total current liabilities
7,012
7,538
7,388
5,198
5,521
4,435
4,782
5,502
Long-term debt
7,522
7,586
9,628
11,614
12,159
13,674
13,759
15,286
Operating lease liabilities
1,282
1,304
1,257
1,216
1,192
1,160
1,122
1,222
Other liabilities
1,830
1,876
1,801
2,213
2,808
2,968
3,038
2,957
Deferred income taxes
1,967
2,008
2,018
2,015
1,961
1,811
1,809
2,332
Redeemable non-controlling interests
116
116
116
116
116
116
116
116
Shareholders' equity
10,138
10,721
7,888
8,044
7,324
7,358
7,306
7,971
Non-controlling interests
22
22
18
19
19
19
17
17
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling
$
29,889
$
31,171
$
30,114
$
30,435
$
31,100
$
31,541
$
31,949
$
35,403
interests and equity
Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income To EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and Impairment
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Millions of dollars
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
Net income
$
4,690
$
817
$
1,003
$
965
$
612
$
3,397
$
144
$
314
$
114
$
855
$
1,427
add: LCM charges (benefits), after-tax
-
-
-
-
25
25
351
(88)
(133)
(119)
11
add: Impairment of long-lived assets, after
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
446
-
446
tax
Net income excluding LCM and
4,690
817
1,003
965
637
3,422
495
226
427
736
1,884
impairment
less: LCM (charges) benefits, after-tax
-
-
-
-
(25)
(25)
(351)
88
133
119
(11)
less: Impairment of long-lived assets,
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(446)
-
(446)
after-tax
Net income
4,690
817
1,003
965
612
3,397
144
314
114
855
1,427
Loss (income) from discontinued
8
-
3
4
-
7
(1)
1
-
2
2
operations, net of tax
Income from continuing operations
4,698
817
1,006
969
612
3,404
143
315
114
857
1,429
Provision for (benefit from) income
613
203
169
136
140
648
75
(32)
(125)
39
(43)
taxes
(a)
Depreciation and amortization
1,241
322
328
327
335
1,312
342
356
358
329
1,385
Interest expense, net
315
86
76
81
85
328
86
121
119
188
514
add: LCM charges (benefits), pre-tax
-
-
-
-
33
33
419
(96)
(160)
(147)
16
EBITDA excluding LCM
6,867
1,428
1,579
1,513
1,205
5,725
1,065
664
306
1,266
3,301
add: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
582
-
582
tax
EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment
6,867
1,428
1,579
1,513
1,205
5,725
1,065
664
888
1,266
3,883
less: LCM (charges) benefits, pre-tax
-
-
-
-
(33)
(33)
(419)
96
160
147
(16)
less: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(582)
-
(582)
tax
EBITDA
$
6,867
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,172
$
5,692
$
646
$
760
$
466
$
1,413
$
3,285
(a) The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million, from the release of unrecognized tax benefits and associated accrued interest.
Table 8 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding LCM and Impairment
Three Months
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.83
$
9.58
$
0.42
$
0.94
$
0.33
$
2.55
$
4.24
Add:
LCM charges (benefits)
0.07
0.07
1.05
(0.26)
(0.40)
(0.36)
0.03
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
1.34
-
1.34
Diluted earnings per share excluding LCM and impairment
$
1.90
$
9.65
$
1.47
$
0.68
$
1.27
$
2.19
$
5.61
Table 9 - Reconciliation of EBITDA to EBITDA Excluding LCM and Impairment by Segment
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Millions of dollars
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
EBITDA:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
516
$
635
$
653
$
498
$
2,302
$
366
$
248
$
474
$
722
$
1,810
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
296
331
291
144
1,062
189
185
148
304
826
Intermediates & Derivatives
390
448
390
329
1,557
203
101
267
262
833
Advanced Polymer Solutions
148
120
102
54
424
113
(44)
157
152
378
Refining
(15)
(66)
(6)
22
(65)
(272)
165
(692)
(72)
(871)
Technology
83
107
83
138
411
56
112
111
45
324
Other
10
4
-
(13)
1
(9)
(7)
1
-
(15)
Continuing Operations
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,172
$
5,692
$
646
$
760
$
466
$
1,413
$
3,285
Add: LCM charges (benefits), pre-tax:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
25
$
25
$
111
$
(38)
$
(70)
$
-
$
3
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
-
-
-
-
-
36
34
(17)
(53)
-
Intermediates & Derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
78
20
(22)
(66)
10
Advanced Polymer Solutions
-
-
-
8
8
2
67
(40)
(26)
3
Refining
-
-
-
-
-
192
(179)
(11)
(2)
-
Continuing Operations
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
33
$
33
$
419
$
(96)
$
(160)
$
(147)
$
16
EBITDA excluding LCM:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
516
$
635
$
653
$
523
$
2,327
$
477
$
210
$
404
$
722
$
1,813
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
296
331
291
144
1,062
225
219
131
251
826
Intermediates & Derivatives
390
448
390
329
1,557
281
121
245
196
843
Advanced Polymer Solutions
148
120
102
62
432
115
23
117
126
381
Refining
(15)
(66)
(6)
22
(65)
(80)
(14)
(703)
(74)
(871)
Technology
83
107
83
138
411
56
112
111
45
324
Other
10
4
-
(13)
1
(9)
(7)
1
-
(15)
Continuing Operations
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,205
$
5,725
$
1,065
$
664
$
306
$
1,266
$
3,301
Add: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-tax:
Refining
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
582
$
-
$
582
EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
516
$
635
$
653
$
523
$
2,327
$
477
$
210
$
404
$
722
$
1,813
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
296
331
291
144
1,062
225
219
131
251
826
Intermediates & Derivatives
390
448
390
329
1,557
281
121
245
196
843
Advanced Polymer Solutions
148
120
102
62
432
115
23
117
126
381
Refining
(15)
(66)
(6)
22
(65)
(80)
(14)
(121)
(74)
(289)
Technology
83
107
83
138
411
56
112
111
45
324
Other
10
4
-
(13)
1
(9)
(7)
1
-
(15)
Continuing Operations
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,205
$
5,725
$
1,065
$
664
$
888
$
1,266
$
3,883
Table 10 - Components of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity
Millions of dollars
December 31,
2020
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
1,765
Short-term investments
702
Cash and liquid investments
$
2,467
Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility
2,020
Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility
757
Total liquidity
$
5,244
Table 11 - Cash Conversion
For the Years Ended December 31,
Millions of dollars
2018
2019
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
5,471
$
4,961
$
3,404
Divided by:
EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment
(a)
$
6,867
$
5,725
$
3,883
Cash conversion
(b)
80 %
87 %
88 %
EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and impairment.
Cash conversion is the ratio of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment.
