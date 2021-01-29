LyondellBasell Industries N : Q4 2020 Supplemental Data and non-GAAP Reconciliations (PDF) 01/29/2021 | 11:02am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table 1 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information 2019 2020 Millions of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Sales and other operating revenues: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 2,111 $ 2,114 $ 2,137 $ 2,073 $ 8,435 $ 1,792 $ 1,433 $ 1,840 $ 2,210 $ 7,275 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 2,535 2,505 2,309 2,155 9,504 2,224 1,702 1,982 2,459 8,367 Intermediates & Derivatives 1,894 2,062 2,046 1,832 7,834 1,770 1,157 1,538 1,804 6,269 Advanced Polymer Solutions 1,339 1,258 1,186 1,067 4,850 1,096 705 1,004 1,108 3,913 Refining 1,882 2,180 2,134 2,055 8,251 1,448 919 1,101 1,259 4,727 Technology 141 173 146 203 663 122 177 193 167 659 Other/Eliminations (1,124) (1,244) (1,236) (1,206) (4,810) (958) (547) (882) (1,070) (3,457) Continuing Operations $ 8,778 $ 9,048 $ 8,722 $ 8,179 $ 34,727 $ 7,494 $ 5,546 $ 6,776 $ 7,937 $ 27,753 Operating income (loss): Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 384 $ 504 $ 524 $ 365 $ 1,777 $ 238 $ 107 $ 309 $ 516 $ 1,170 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 186 226 202 59 673 135 81 52 144 412 Intermediates & Derivatives 314 372 314 249 1,249 131 24 180 166 501 Advanced Polymer Solutions 119 91 67 13 290 70 (83) 116 123 226 Refining (59) (110) (52) (19) (240) (314) 116 (733) (93) (1,024) Technology 73 96 73 132 374 47 104 101 35 287 Other - (2) (4) (1) (7) (3) (10) (2) 2 (13) Continuing Operations $ 1,017 $ 1,177 $ 1,124 $ 798 $ 4,116 $ 304 $ 339 $ 23 $ 893 $ 1,559 Depreciation and amortization: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 115 $ 117 $ 118 $ 120 $ 470 $ 124 $ 133 $ 134 $ 134 $ 525 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 53 52 51 52 208 53 53 55 53 214 Intermediates & Derivatives 72 74 75 74 295 70 74 79 82 305 Advanced Polymer Solutions 29 30 32 42 133 44 39 40 29 152 Refining 43 44 41 41 169 42 49 40 21 152 Technology 10 11 10 6 37 9 8 10 10 37 Continuing Operations $ 322 $ 328 $ 327 $ 335 $ 1,312 $ 342 $ 356 $ 358 $ 329 $ 1,385 EBITDA:(a) Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 498 $ 2,302 $ 366 $ 248 $ 474 $ 722 $ 1,810 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 189 185 148 304 826 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 203 101 267 262 833 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 54 424 113 (44) 157 152 378 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (272) 165 (692) (72) (871) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 112 111 45 324 Other 10 4 - (13) 1 (9) (7) 1 - (15) Continuing Operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 $ 760 $ 466 $ 1,413 $ 3,285 Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 276 $ 257 $ 295 $ 271 $ 1,099 $ 204 $ 190 $ 130 $ 19 $ 543 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 64 39 45 65 213 42 34 38 52 166 Intermediates & Derivatives 179 238 317 330 1,064 353 305 103 119 880 Advanced Polymer Solutions 16 11 14 18 59 13 10 18 22 63 Refining 43 53 41 12 149 16 21 15 11 63 Technology 17 17 26 34 94 30 26 24 31 111 Other 4 7 4 1 16 2 2 97 20 121 Continuing Operations $ 599 $ 622 $ 742 $ 731 $ 2,694 $ 660 $ 588 $ 425 $ 274 $ 1,947 (a) See Table 7 for the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and impairment. Table 2 - Selected Segment Operating Information 2019 2020 Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Volumes (kilotons) 1,096 1,110 944 1,143 4,293 1,014 872 1,116 1,190 4,192 Ethylene produced Propylene produced 332 308 367 337 1,343 325 324 357 384 1,390 Polyethylene sold 637 634 673 644 2,588 689 665 672 698 2,724 Polypropylene sold 219 232 247 207 905 216 228 221 224 889 Benchmark Market Prices 54.90 59.80 56.40 56.98 57.02 45.97 27.80 41.83 42.56 39.54 West Texas Intermediate crude oil (USD per barrel) Brent crude oil (USD per barrel) 63.90 68.32 62.00 62.51 64.18 50.95 33.27 43.37 45.26 43.21 Houston Ship Channel natural gas (USD per million BTUs) 2.86 2.46 2.26 2.24 2.46 1.82 1.64 1.97 2.53 1.99 U.S. weighted average cost of ethylene production (USD per metric ton) 362 262 209 260 273 198 265 292 278 258 U.S. ethylene (USD per metric ton) 614 535 584 632 591 525 507 619 665 579 U.S. polyethylene [high density] (USD per metric ton) 1,168 1,235 1,146 1,036 1,146 970 882 1,146 1,293 1,073 U.S. propylene (USD per metric ton) 838 823 845 775 820 683 577 768 908 734 U.S. polypropylene [homopolymer] (USD per metric ton) 1,323 1,308 1,308 1,224 1,291 1,014 930 1,143 1,400 1,122 Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International Volumes (kilotons) 408 456 448 430 1,742 468 413 425 451 1,757 Ethylene produced Propylene produced 239 274 271 249 1,033 272 243 251 253 1,019 Polyethylene sold 678 562 619 591 2,450 677 698 630 723 2,728 Polypropylene sold 752 729 718 722 2,921 729 742 769 890 3,130 Benchmark Market Prices (€ per metric ton) 466 493 433 576 492 352 236 396 384 342 Western Europe weighted average cost of ethylene production Western Europe ethylene 995 1,065 993 973 1,007 953 673 778 782 797 Western Europe polyethylene [high density] 1,126 1,191 1,125 1,097 1,135 1,044 922 1,007 1,008 995 Western Europe propylene 933 983 893 852 915 838 617 723 725 726 Western Europe polypropylene [homopolymer] 1,222 1,268 1,185 1,136 1,203 1,084 975 1,018 1,010 1,022 Intermediates and Derivatives Volumes Sold (kilotons) 363 343 353 336 1,395 366 281 340 345 1,332 Propylene oxide and derivatives Intermediate Chemicals: 120 133 133 118 504 112 115 135 128 490 Ethylene oxide and derivatives Styrene monomer 372 392 408 306 1,478 376 391 376 483 1,626 Acetyls 296 358 308 283 1,245 216 214 366 391 1,187 Oxyfuels and Related Products: 160 177 160 154 651 156 103 127 162 548 TBA intermediates MTBE/ETBE 677 819 884 805 3,185 835 747 857 867 3,306 Benchmark Market Margins (USD per metric ton) 126 295 374 282 266 165 68 93 12 84 MTBE - Northwest Europe Advanced Polymer Solutions Volumes Sold (kilotons) 503 475 452 422 1,852 424 252 396 431 1,503 Compounding & Solutions Advanced Polymers 104 105 106 91 406 105 103 105 104 417 Refining Volumes (thousands of barrels per day) 259 261 264 267 263 226 237 216 214 223 Heavy crude oil processing rates Benchmark Market Margins 8.40 12.74 12.75 9.87 10.94 7.43 4.42 5.71 5.39 5.74 Brent - 2-1-1 Brent - Maya differential 5.12 6.26 5.36 9.59 6.58 9.79 8.85 4.18 4.72 6.89 Source: LYB and third party consultants Note: Benchmark market prices for U.S. and Western Europe polyethylene and polypropylene reflect discounted prices. Volumes presented represent third party sales of selected key products. Table 3 - Unaudited Income Statement Information 2019 2020 Millions of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Sales and other operating revenues $ 8,778 $ 9,048 $ 8,722 $ 8,179 $ 34,727 $ 7,494 $ 5,546 $ 6,776 $ 7,937 $ 27,753 Cost of sales 7,446 7,542 7,269 7,044 29,301 6,868 4,894 5,885 6,712 24,359 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - - - - - 582 - 582 Selling, general and administrative expenses 287 302 303 307 1,199 295 288 259 298 1,140 Research and development expenses 28 27 26 30 111 27 25 27 34 113 Operating income 1,017 1,177 1,124 798 4,116 304 339 23 893 1,559 Income from equity investments 64 64 51 46 225 - 61 62 133 256 Interest expense, net (86) (76) (81) (85) (328) (86) (121) (119) (188) (514) Other income, net(a) 25 10 11 (7) 39 - 4 23 58 85 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,020 1,175 1,105 752 4,052 218 283 (11) 896 1,386 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(b) 203 169 136 140 648 75 (32) (125) 39 (43) Income from continuing operations 817 1,006 969 612 3,404 143 315 114 857 1,429 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (3) (4) - (7) 1 (1) - (2) (2) Net income 817 1,003 965 612 3,397 144 314 114 855 1,427 Dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests (2) (1) (2) (2) (7) (2) (1) (2) (2) (7) Net income attributable to Company shareholders $ 815 $ 1,002 $ 963 $ 610 $ 3,390 $ 142 $ 313 $ 112 $ 853 $ 1,420 Includes a pre-tax gain of $5 million on the sale of our joint venture interest in Asia in the fourth quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million from the previously unrecognized tax benefits and release of associated accrued interest. Table 4 - Charges (Benefits) Included in Net Income 2019 2020 Millions of Dollars (except share data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-tax charges (benefits): LCM charges (benefits) $ - $ - $ - $ 33 $ 33 $ 419 $ (96) $ (160) $ (147) $ 16 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - - - - - 582 - 582 Restructuring charges - Refinery - - - - - - - 8 - 8 Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax - - (85) - (85) - - - - - benefits and associated accrued interest Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman 16 19 43 38 116 14 16 7 -(a) 37 Total pre-tax charges (benefits) 16 19 (42) 71 64 433 (80) 437 (147) 643 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to these (4) (4) (10) (17) (35) (69) 3 (115) 28 (153) items After-tax effect of net charges (benefits) $ 12 $ 15 $ (52) $ 54 $ 29 $ 364 $ (77) $ 322 $ (119) $ 490 Effect on diluted earnings per share: LCM charges (benefits) $ - $ - $ - $ (0.07) $ (0.07) $ (1.05) $ 0.26 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ (0.03) Impairment of long-lived assets - - - - - - - (1.34) - (1.34) Restructuring charges - Refinery - - - - - - - (0.01) - (0.02) Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax - - 0.25 - 0.24 - - - - - benefits and associated accrued interest Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman (0.03) (0.04) (0.10) (0.08) (0.26) (0.04) (0.03) (0.01) -(a) (0.08) Total $ (0.03) $ (0.04) $ 0.15 $ (0.15) $ (0.09) $ (1.09) $ 0.23 $ (0.96) $ 0.36 $ (1.47) (a) Integration activities related to our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman Inc. were substantially completed during the third quarter of 2020. Table 5 - Unaudited Cash Flow Information 2019 2020 Millions of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net cash provided by operating activities $ 657 $ 1,186 $ 1,876 $ 1,242 $ 4,961 $ 542 $ 1,292 $ 827 $ 743 $ 3,404 Net cash used in investing activities (178) (278) (754) (425) (1,635) (663) (1,064) (580) (2,599) (4,906) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (521) 39 (1,900) (453) (2,835) 884 684 (376) 1,079 2,271 Table 6 - Unaudited Balance Sheet Information Millions of dollars March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 339 $ 1,279 $ 476 858 1,596 $ 2,552 $ 2,459 $ 1,763 Restricted cash 19 29 36 30 37 26 25 2 Short-term investments 423 52 53 196 199 651 361 702 Accounts receivable, net 3,680 3,758 3,469 3,102 3,043 2,588 2,974 3,441 Inventories 4,496 4,685 4,446 4,588 3,973 3,768 4,005 4,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,329 1,285 1,150 736 844 892 935 1,382 Total current assets 10,286 11,088 9,630 9,510 9,692 10,477 10,759 11,634 Operating lease assets 1,534 1,560 1,510 1,468 1,453 1,425 1,386 1,492 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,797 13,285 13,669 14,130 14,387 14,526 14,133 14,386 Equity investments 2,114 2,088 2,095 2,106 2,036 2,082 2,594 4,729 Goodwill 1,803 1,848 1,848 1,891 1,800 1,830 1,880 1,953 Intangible assets, net 945 892 841 869 808 756 752 751 Other assets 410 410 521 461 924 445 445 458 Total assets $ 29,889 $ 31,171 $ 30,114 $ 30,435 $ 31,100 $ 31,541 $ 31,949 $ 35,403 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 5 $ 4 $ 4 $ 3 $ 3 $ 3 $ 2 $ 8 Short-term debt 2,377 2,812 2,438 445 1,493 659 616 663 Accounts payable, net 3,187 3,115 3,201 2,928 2,638 2,194 2,479 2,948 Accrued liabilities 1,443 1,607 1,745 1,822 1,387 1,579 1,685 1,883 Total current liabilities 7,012 7,538 7,388 5,198 5,521 4,435 4,782 5,502 Long-term debt 7,522 7,586 9,628 11,614 12,159 13,674 13,759 15,286 Operating lease liabilities 1,282 1,304 1,257 1,216 1,192 1,160 1,122 1,222 Other liabilities 1,830 1,876 1,801 2,213 2,808 2,968 3,038 2,957 Deferred income taxes 1,967 2,008 2,018 2,015 1,961 1,811 1,809 2,332 Redeemable non-controlling interests 116 116 116 116 116 116 116 116 Shareholders' equity 10,138 10,721 7,888 8,044 7,324 7,358 7,306 7,971 Non-controlling interests 22 22 18 19 19 19 17 17 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling $ 29,889 $ 31,171 $ 30,114 $ 30,435 $ 31,100 $ 31,541 $ 31,949 $ 35,403 interests and equity Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income To EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and Impairment Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Millions of dollars December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Net income $ 4,690 $ 817 $ 1,003 $ 965 $ 612 $ 3,397 $ 144 $ 314 $ 114 $ 855 $ 1,427 add: LCM charges (benefits), after-tax - - - - 25 25 351 (88) (133) (119) 11 add: Impairment of long-lived assets, after - - - - - - - - 446 - 446 tax Net income excluding LCM and 4,690 817 1,003 965 637 3,422 495 226 427 736 1,884 impairment less: LCM (charges) benefits, after-tax - - - - (25) (25) (351) 88 133 119 (11) less: Impairment of long-lived assets, - - - - - - - - (446) - (446) after-tax Net income 4,690 817 1,003 965 612 3,397 144 314 114 855 1,427 Loss (income) from discontinued 8 - 3 4 - 7 (1) 1 - 2 2 operations, net of tax Income from continuing operations 4,698 817 1,006 969 612 3,404 143 315 114 857 1,429 Provision for (benefit from) income 613 203 169 136 140 648 75 (32) (125) 39 (43) taxes(a) Depreciation and amortization 1,241 322 328 327 335 1,312 342 356 358 329 1,385 Interest expense, net 315 86 76 81 85 328 86 121 119 188 514 add: LCM charges (benefits), pre-tax - - - - 33 33 419 (96) (160) (147) 16 EBITDA excluding LCM 6,867 1,428 1,579 1,513 1,205 5,725 1,065 664 306 1,266 3,301 add: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre- - - - - - - - - 582 - 582 tax EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment 6,867 1,428 1,579 1,513 1,205 5,725 1,065 664 888 1,266 3,883 less: LCM (charges) benefits, pre-tax - - - - (33) (33) (419) 96 160 147 (16) less: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre- - - - - - - - - (582) - (582) tax EBITDA $ 6,867 $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 $ 760 $ 466 $ 1,413 $ 3,285 (a) The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million, from the release of unrecognized tax benefits and associated accrued interest. Table 8 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding LCM and Impairment Three Months Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Ended December 31, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 9.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.94 $ 0.33 $ 2.55 $ 4.24 Add: LCM charges (benefits) 0.07 0.07 1.05 (0.26) (0.40) (0.36) 0.03 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - - 1.34 - 1.34 Diluted earnings per share excluding LCM and impairment $ 1.90 $ 9.65 $ 1.47 $ 0.68 $ 1.27 $ 2.19 $ 5.61 Table 9 - Reconciliation of EBITDA to EBITDA Excluding LCM and Impairment by Segment Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Millions of dollars March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 EBITDA: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 498 $ 2,302 $ 366 $ 248 $ 474 $ 722 $ 1,810 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 189 185 148 304 826 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 203 101 267 262 833 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 54 424 113 (44) 157 152 378 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (272) 165 (692) (72) (871) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 112 111 45 324 Other 10 4 - (13) 1 (9) (7) 1 - (15) Continuing Operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 $ 760 $ 466 $ 1,413 $ 3,285 Add: LCM charges (benefits), pre-tax: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ - $ - $ - $ 25 $ 25 $ 111 $ (38) $ (70) $ - $ 3 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI - - - - - 36 34 (17) (53) - Intermediates & Derivatives - - - - - 78 20 (22) (66) 10 Advanced Polymer Solutions - - - 8 8 2 67 (40) (26) 3 Refining - - - - - 192 (179) (11) (2) - Continuing Operations $ - $ - $ - $ 33 $ 33 $ 419 $ (96) $ (160) $ (147) $ 16 EBITDA excluding LCM: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 523 $ 2,327 $ 477 $ 210 $ 404 $ 722 $ 1,813 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 225 219 131 251 826 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 281 121 245 196 843 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 62 432 115 23 117 126 381 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (80) (14) (703) (74) (871) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 112 111 45 324 Other 10 4 - (13) 1 (9) (7) 1 - (15) Continuing Operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,205 $ 5,725 $ 1,065 $ 664 $ 306 $ 1,266 $ 3,301 Add: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-tax: Refining $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 582 $ - $ 582 EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 523 $ 2,327 $ 477 $ 210 $ 404 $ 722 $ 1,813 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 225 219 131 251 826 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 281 121 245 196 843 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 62 432 115 23 117 126 381 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (80) (14) (121) (74) (289) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 112 111 45 324 Other 10 4 - (13) 1 (9) (7) 1 - (15) Continuing Operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,205 $ 5,725 $ 1,065 $ 664 $ 888 $ 1,266 $ 3,883 Table 10 - Components of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity Millions of dollars December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,765 Short-term investments 702 Cash and liquid investments $ 2,467 Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility 2,020 Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility 757 Total liquidity $ 5,244 Table 11 - Cash Conversion For the Years Ended December 31, Millions of dollars 2018 2019 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,471 $ 4,961 $ 3,404 Divided by: EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment(a) $ 6,867 $ 5,725 $ 3,883 Cash conversion(b) 80 % 87 % 88 % EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and impairment. Cash conversion is the ratio of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment. Attachments Original document

LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

