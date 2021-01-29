LyondellBasell Industries N : Q4 2020 Supplemental Data and non-GAAP Reconciliations (PDF)

Log in
Table 1 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information

2019

2020

Millions of dollars

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Sales and other operating revenues:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

2,111

$

2,114

$

2,137

$

2,073

$

8,435

$

1,792

$

1,433

$

1,840

$

2,210

$

7,275

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

2,535

2,505

2,309

2,155

9,504

2,224

1,702

1,982

2,459

8,367

Intermediates & Derivatives

1,894

2,062

2,046

1,832

7,834

1,770

1,157

1,538

1,804

6,269

Advanced Polymer Solutions

1,339

1,258

1,186

1,067

4,850

1,096

705

1,004

1,108

3,913

Refining

1,882

2,180

2,134

2,055

8,251

1,448

919

1,101

1,259

4,727

Technology

141

173

146

203

663

122

177

193

167

659

Other/Eliminations

(1,124)

(1,244)

(1,236)

(1,206)

(4,810)

(958)

(547)

(882)

(1,070)

(3,457)

Continuing Operations

$

8,778

$

9,048

$

8,722

$

8,179

$

34,727

$

7,494

$

5,546

$

6,776

$

7,937

$

27,753

Operating income (loss):

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

384

$

504

$

524

$

365

$

1,777

$

238

$

107

$

309

$

516

$

1,170

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

186

226

202

59

673

135

81

52

144

412

Intermediates & Derivatives

314

372

314

249

1,249

131

24

180

166

501

Advanced Polymer Solutions

119

91

67

13

290

70

(83)

116

123

226

Refining

(59)

(110)

(52)

(19)

(240)

(314)

116

(733)

(93)

(1,024)

Technology

73

96

73

132

374

47

104

101

35

287

Other

-

(2)

(4)

(1)

(7)

(3)

(10)

(2)

2

(13)

Continuing Operations

$

1,017

$

1,177

$

1,124

$

798

$

4,116

$

304

$

339

$

23

$

893

$

1,559

Depreciation and amortization:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

115

$

117

$

118

$

120

$

470

$

124

$

133

$

134

$

134

$

525

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

53

52

51

52

208

53

53

55

53

214

Intermediates & Derivatives

72

74

75

74

295

70

74

79

82

305

Advanced Polymer Solutions

29

30

32

42

133

44

39

40

29

152

Refining

43

44

41

41

169

42

49

40

21

152

Technology

10

11

10

6

37

9

8

10

10

37

Continuing Operations

$

322

$

328

$

327

$

335

$

1,312

$

342

$

356

$

358

$

329

$

1,385

EBITDA:(a)

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

516

$

635

$

653

$

498

$

2,302

$

366

$

248

$

474

$

722

$

1,810

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

296

331

291

144

1,062

189

185

148

304

826

Intermediates & Derivatives

390

448

390

329

1,557

203

101

267

262

833

Advanced Polymer Solutions

148

120

102

54

424

113

(44)

157

152

378

Refining

(15)

(66)

(6)

22

(65)

(272)

165

(692)

(72)

(871)

Technology

83

107

83

138

411

56

112

111

45

324

Other

10

4

-

(13)

1

(9)

(7)

1

-

(15)

Continuing Operations

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,172

$

5,692

$

646

$

760

$

466

$

1,413

$

3,285

Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

276

$

257

$

295

$

271

$

1,099

$

204

$

190

$

130

$

19

$

543

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

64

39

45

65

213

42

34

38

52

166

Intermediates & Derivatives

179

238

317

330

1,064

353

305

103

119

880

Advanced Polymer Solutions

16

11

14

18

59

13

10

18

22

63

Refining

43

53

41

12

149

16

21

15

11

63

Technology

17

17

26

34

94

30

26

24

31

111

Other

4

7

4

1

16

2

2

97

20

121

Continuing Operations

$

599

$

622

$

742

$

731

$

2,694

$

660

$

588

$

425

$

274

$

1,947

(a) See Table 7 for the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and impairment.

Table 2 - Selected Segment Operating Information

2019

2020

Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Volumes (kilotons)

1,096

1,110

944

1,143

4,293

1,014

872

1,116

1,190

4,192

Ethylene produced

Propylene produced

332

308

367

337

1,343

325

324

357

384

1,390

Polyethylene sold

637

634

673

644

2,588

689

665

672

698

2,724

Polypropylene sold

219

232

247

207

905

216

228

221

224

889

Benchmark Market Prices

54.90

59.80

56.40

56.98

57.02

45.97

27.80

41.83

42.56

39.54

West Texas Intermediate crude oil (USD per barrel)

Brent crude oil (USD per barrel)

63.90

68.32

62.00

62.51

64.18

50.95

33.27

43.37

45.26

43.21

Houston Ship Channel natural gas (USD per million BTUs)

2.86

2.46

2.26

2.24

2.46

1.82

1.64

1.97

2.53

1.99

U.S. weighted average cost of ethylene production (USD per metric ton)

362

262

209

260

273

198

265

292

278

258

U.S. ethylene (USD per metric ton)

614

535

584

632

591

525

507

619

665

579

U.S. polyethylene [high density] (USD per metric ton)

1,168

1,235

1,146

1,036

1,146

970

882

1,146

1,293

1,073

U.S. propylene (USD per metric ton)

838

823

845

775

820

683

577

768

908

734

U.S. polypropylene [homopolymer] (USD per metric ton)

1,323

1,308

1,308

1,224

1,291

1,014

930

1,143

1,400

1,122

Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International

Volumes (kilotons)

408

456

448

430

1,742

468

413

425

451

1,757

Ethylene produced

Propylene produced

239

274

271

249

1,033

272

243

251

253

1,019

Polyethylene sold

678

562

619

591

2,450

677

698

630

723

2,728

Polypropylene sold

752

729

718

722

2,921

729

742

769

890

3,130

Benchmark Market Prices (€ per metric ton)

466

493

433

576

492

352

236

396

384

342

Western Europe weighted average cost of ethylene production

Western Europe ethylene

995

1,065

993

973

1,007

953

673

778

782

797

Western Europe polyethylene [high density]

1,126

1,191

1,125

1,097

1,135

1,044

922

1,007

1,008

995

Western Europe propylene

933

983

893

852

915

838

617

723

725

726

Western Europe polypropylene [homopolymer]

1,222

1,268

1,185

1,136

1,203

1,084

975

1,018

1,010

1,022

Intermediates and Derivatives

Volumes Sold (kilotons)

363

343

353

336

1,395

366

281

340

345

1,332

Propylene oxide and derivatives

Intermediate Chemicals:

120

133

133

118

504

112

115

135

128

490

Ethylene oxide and derivatives

Styrene monomer

372

392

408

306

1,478

376

391

376

483

1,626

Acetyls

296

358

308

283

1,245

216

214

366

391

1,187

Oxyfuels and Related Products:

160

177

160

154

651

156

103

127

162

548

TBA intermediates

MTBE/ETBE

677

819

884

805

3,185

835

747

857

867

3,306

Benchmark Market Margins (USD per metric ton)

126

295

374

282

266

165

68

93

12

84

MTBE - Northwest Europe

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Volumes Sold (kilotons)

503

475

452

422

1,852

424

252

396

431

1,503

Compounding & Solutions

Advanced Polymers

104

105

106

91

406

105

103

105

104

417

Refining

Volumes (thousands of barrels per day)

259

261

264

267

263

226

237

216

214

223

Heavy crude oil processing rates

Benchmark Market Margins

8.40

12.74

12.75

9.87

10.94

7.43

4.42

5.71

5.39

5.74

Brent - 2-1-1

Brent - Maya differential

5.12

6.26

5.36

9.59

6.58

9.79

8.85

4.18

4.72

6.89

Source: LYB and third party consultants

Note: Benchmark market prices for U.S. and Western Europe polyethylene and polypropylene reflect discounted prices. Volumes presented represent third party sales of selected key products.

Table 3 - Unaudited Income Statement Information

2019

2020

Millions of dollars

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Sales and other operating revenues

$

8,778

$

9,048

$

8,722

$

8,179

$

34,727

$

7,494

$

5,546

$

6,776

$

7,937

$

27,753

Cost of sales

7,446

7,542

7,269

7,044

29,301

6,868

4,894

5,885

6,712

24,359

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

582

-

582

Selling, general and administrative expenses

287

302

303

307

1,199

295

288

259

298

1,140

Research and development expenses

28

27

26

30

111

27

25

27

34

113

Operating income

1,017

1,177

1,124

798

4,116

304

339

23

893

1,559

Income from equity investments

64

64

51

46

225

-

61

62

133

256

Interest expense, net

(86)

(76)

(81)

(85)

(328)

(86)

(121)

(119)

(188)

(514)

Other income, net(a)

25

10

11

(7)

39

-

4

23

58

85

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,020

1,175

1,105

752

4,052

218

283

(11)

896

1,386

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(b)

203

169

136

140

648

75

(32)

(125)

39

(43)

Income from continuing operations

817

1,006

969

612

3,404

143

315

114

857

1,429

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(3)

(4)

-

(7)

1

(1)

-

(2)

(2)

Net income

817

1,003

965

612

3,397

144

314

114

855

1,427

Dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests

(2)

(1)

(2)

(2)

(7)

(2)

(1)

(2)

(2)

(7)

Net income attributable to Company shareholders

$

815

$

1,002

$

963

$

610

$

3,390

$

142

$

313

$

112

$

853

$

1,420

  1. Includes a pre-tax gain of $5 million on the sale of our joint venture interest in Asia in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  2. The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million from the previously unrecognized tax benefits and release of associated accrued interest.

Table 4 - Charges (Benefits) Included in Net Income

2019

2020

Millions of Dollars (except share data)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Pre-tax charges (benefits):

LCM charges (benefits)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

33

$

33

$

419

$

(96)

$

(160)

$

(147)

$

16

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

582

-

582

Restructuring charges - Refinery

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

-

8

Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax

-

-

(85)

-

(85)

-

-

-

-

-

benefits and associated accrued interest

Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman

16

19

43

38

116

14

16

7

-(a)

37

Total pre-tax charges (benefits)

16

19

(42)

71

64

433

(80)

437

(147)

643

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to these

(4)

(4)

(10)

(17)

(35)

(69)

3

(115)

28

(153)

items

After-tax effect of net charges (benefits)

$

12

$

15

$

(52)

$

54

$

29

$

364

$

(77)

$

322

$

(119)

$

490

Effect on diluted earnings per share:

LCM charges (benefits)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(0.07)

$

(0.07)

$

(1.05)

$

0.26

$

0.40

$

0.36

$

(0.03)

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1.34)

-

(1.34)

Restructuring charges - Refinery

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.02)

Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax

-

-

0.25

-

0.24

-

-

-

-

-

benefits and associated accrued interest

Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.10)

(0.08)

(0.26)

(0.04)

(0.03)

(0.01)

-(a)

(0.08)

Total

$

(0.03)

$

(0.04)

$

0.15

$

(0.15)

$

(0.09)

$

(1.09)

$

0.23

$

(0.96)

$

0.36

$

(1.47)

(a) Integration activities related to our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman Inc. were substantially completed during the third quarter of 2020.

Table 5 - Unaudited Cash Flow Information

2019

2020

Millions of dollars

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

657

$ 1,186

$ 1,876

$ 1,242

$ 4,961

$

542

$ 1,292

$

827

$

743

$ 3,404

Net cash used in investing activities

(178)

(278)

(754)

(425)

(1,635)

(663)

(1,064)

(580)

(2,599)

(4,906)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(521)

39

(1,900)

(453)

(2,835)

884

684

(376)

1,079

2,271

Table 6 - Unaudited Balance Sheet Information

Millions of dollars

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

339

$

1,279

$

476

858

1,596

$

2,552

$

2,459

$

1,763

Restricted cash

19

29

36

30

37

26

25

2

Short-term investments

423

52

53

196

199

651

361

702

Accounts receivable, net

3,680

3,758

3,469

3,102

3,043

2,588

2,974

3,441

Inventories

4,496

4,685

4,446

4,588

3,973

3,768

4,005

4,344

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,329

1,285

1,150

736

844

892

935

1,382

Total current assets

10,286

11,088

9,630

9,510

9,692

10,477

10,759

11,634

Operating lease assets

1,534

1,560

1,510

1,468

1,453

1,425

1,386

1,492

Property, plant and equipment, net

12,797

13,285

13,669

14,130

14,387

14,526

14,133

14,386

Equity investments

2,114

2,088

2,095

2,106

2,036

2,082

2,594

4,729

Goodwill

1,803

1,848

1,848

1,891

1,800

1,830

1,880

1,953

Intangible assets, net

945

892

841

869

808

756

752

751

Other assets

410

410

521

461

924

445

445

458

Total assets

$

29,889

$

31,171

$

30,114

$

30,435

$

31,100

$

31,541

$

31,949

$

35,403

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

5

$

4

$

4

$

3

$

3

$

3

$

2

$

8

Short-term debt

2,377

2,812

2,438

445

1,493

659

616

663

Accounts payable, net

3,187

3,115

3,201

2,928

2,638

2,194

2,479

2,948

Accrued liabilities

1,443

1,607

1,745

1,822

1,387

1,579

1,685

1,883

Total current liabilities

7,012

7,538

7,388

5,198

5,521

4,435

4,782

5,502

Long-term debt

7,522

7,586

9,628

11,614

12,159

13,674

13,759

15,286

Operating lease liabilities

1,282

1,304

1,257

1,216

1,192

1,160

1,122

1,222

Other liabilities

1,830

1,876

1,801

2,213

2,808

2,968

3,038

2,957

Deferred income taxes

1,967

2,008

2,018

2,015

1,961

1,811

1,809

2,332

Redeemable non-controlling interests

116

116

116

116

116

116

116

116

Shareholders' equity

10,138

10,721

7,888

8,044

7,324

7,358

7,306

7,971

Non-controlling interests

22

22

18

19

19

19

17

17

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling

$

29,889

$

31,171

$

30,114

$

30,435

$

31,100

$

31,541

$

31,949

$

35,403

interests and equity

Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income To EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and Impairment

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Millions of dollars

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Net income

$

4,690

$

817

$

1,003

$

965

$

612

$

3,397

$

144

$

314

$

114

$

855

$

1,427

add: LCM charges (benefits), after-tax

-

-

-

-

25

25

351

(88)

(133)

(119)

11

add: Impairment of long-lived assets, after

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

446

-

446

tax

Net income excluding LCM and

4,690

817

1,003

965

637

3,422

495

226

427

736

1,884

impairment

less: LCM (charges) benefits, after-tax

-

-

-

-

(25)

(25)

(351)

88

133

119

(11)

less: Impairment of long-lived assets,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(446)

-

(446)

after-tax

Net income

4,690

817

1,003

965

612

3,397

144

314

114

855

1,427

Loss (income) from discontinued

8

-

3

4

-

7

(1)

1

-

2

2

operations, net of tax

Income from continuing operations

4,698

817

1,006

969

612

3,404

143

315

114

857

1,429

Provision for (benefit from) income

613

203

169

136

140

648

75

(32)

(125)

39

(43)

taxes(a)

Depreciation and amortization

1,241

322

328

327

335

1,312

342

356

358

329

1,385

Interest expense, net

315

86

76

81

85

328

86

121

119

188

514

add: LCM charges (benefits), pre-tax

-

-

-

-

33

33

419

(96)

(160)

(147)

16

EBITDA excluding LCM

6,867

1,428

1,579

1,513

1,205

5,725

1,065

664

306

1,266

3,301

add: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

582

-

582

tax

EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment

6,867

1,428

1,579

1,513

1,205

5,725

1,065

664

888

1,266

3,883

less: LCM (charges) benefits, pre-tax

-

-

-

-

(33)

(33)

(419)

96

160

147

(16)

less: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(582)

-

(582)

tax

EBITDA

$

6,867

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,172

$

5,692

$

646

$

760

$

466

$

1,413

$

3,285

(a) The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million, from the release of unrecognized tax benefits and associated accrued interest.

Table 8 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding LCM and Impairment

Three Months

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Ended

December 31,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.83

$

9.58

$

0.42

$

0.94

$

0.33

$

2.55

$

4.24

Add:

LCM charges (benefits)

0.07

0.07

1.05

(0.26)

(0.40)

(0.36)

0.03

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

-

-

1.34

-

1.34

Diluted earnings per share excluding LCM and impairment

$

1.90

$

9.65

$

1.47

$

0.68

$

1.27

$

2.19

$

5.61

Table 9 - Reconciliation of EBITDA to EBITDA Excluding LCM and Impairment by Segment

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Millions of dollars

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

EBITDA:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

516

$

635

$

653

$

498

$

2,302

$

366

$

248

$

474

$

722

$

1,810

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

296

331

291

144

1,062

189

185

148

304

826

Intermediates & Derivatives

390

448

390

329

1,557

203

101

267

262

833

Advanced Polymer Solutions

148

120

102

54

424

113

(44)

157

152

378

Refining

(15)

(66)

(6)

22

(65)

(272)

165

(692)

(72)

(871)

Technology

83

107

83

138

411

56

112

111

45

324

Other

10

4

-

(13)

1

(9)

(7)

1

-

(15)

Continuing Operations

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,172

$

5,692

$

646

$

760

$

466

$

1,413

$

3,285

Add: LCM charges (benefits), pre-tax:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

25

$

25

$

111

$

(38)

$

(70)

$

-

$

3

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

-

-

-

-

-

36

34

(17)

(53)

-

Intermediates & Derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

78

20

(22)

(66)

10

Advanced Polymer Solutions

-

-

-

8

8

2

67

(40)

(26)

3

Refining

-

-

-

-

-

192

(179)

(11)

(2)

-

Continuing Operations

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

33

$

33

$

419

$

(96)

$

(160)

$

(147)

$

16

EBITDA excluding LCM:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

516

$

635

$

653

$

523

$

2,327

$

477

$

210

$

404

$

722

$

1,813

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

296

331

291

144

1,062

225

219

131

251

826

Intermediates & Derivatives

390

448

390

329

1,557

281

121

245

196

843

Advanced Polymer Solutions

148

120

102

62

432

115

23

117

126

381

Refining

(15)

(66)

(6)

22

(65)

(80)

(14)

(703)

(74)

(871)

Technology

83

107

83

138

411

56

112

111

45

324

Other

10

4

-

(13)

1

(9)

(7)

1

-

(15)

Continuing Operations

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,205

$

5,725

$

1,065

$

664

$

306

$

1,266

$

3,301

Add: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-tax:

Refining

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

582

$

-

$

582

EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

516

$

635

$

653

$

523

$

2,327

$

477

$

210

$

404

$

722

$

1,813

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

296

331

291

144

1,062

225

219

131

251

826

Intermediates & Derivatives

390

448

390

329

1,557

281

121

245

196

843

Advanced Polymer Solutions

148

120

102

62

432

115

23

117

126

381

Refining

(15)

(66)

(6)

22

(65)

(80)

(14)

(121)

(74)

(289)

Technology

83

107

83

138

411

56

112

111

45

324

Other

10

4

-

(13)

1

(9)

(7)

1

-

(15)

Continuing Operations

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,205

$

5,725

$

1,065

$

664

$

888

$

1,266

$

3,883

Table 10 - Components of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity

Millions of dollars

December 31,

2020

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,765

Short-term investments

702

Cash and liquid investments

$

2,467

Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility

2,020

Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility

757

Total liquidity

$

5,244

Table 11 - Cash Conversion

For the Years Ended December 31,

Millions of dollars

2018

2019

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

5,471

$

4,961

$

3,404

Divided by:

EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment(a)

$

6,867

$

5,725

$

3,883

Cash conversion(b)

80 %

87 %

88 %

  1. EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and impairment.
  2. Cash conversion is the ratio of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment.

Disclaimer

LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
