LyondellBasell Industries N : Showcases Traditional and Sustainable Solutions at PlastIndia 2023

Rotterdam - January 20, 2023 - At PlastIndia 2023, LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) will introduce a comprehensive lineup of innovative circular and traditional polymer solutions under the theme of "We make your ideas possible". The four innovation islands at LyondellBasell's booth address today's and tomorrow's market trends in the field of mobility, packaging solutions, quality healthcare, and industrial and infrastructure. In addition to these market oriented solutions, a special focus topic will be the company's sustainability strategy, combined with real-life examples of value chain collaboration projects with worldwide known consumer brands.

"After five years away since the last PlastIndia exhibition, we are excited to connect with customers in person and demonstrate the potential of LyondellBasell's solutions and competencies in supporting our customers' growth and success in this dynamic market", said Ndiba Dioh, Sr. Director, Polyolefins AfMEI (Africa, Middle East & India) at LyondellBasell. "We also look forward to sharing how our sustainability efforts are positioned to help our customers shape a more sustainable future."

During PlastIndia, LyondellBasell will exhibit solutions and applications that help its customers improve fuel economy through light weighting of vehicles, reduce food waste through innovative packaging, achieve safer, high-quality solutions for healthcare and build a solid foundation for the development of infrastructure. The company's presence will also highlight the pathbreaking high environmental stress crack resistance (ESCR) HDPE product range recently launched with our innovative Hyperzone technology in the blow molding, film and pipe segments. Products like the high performance Hexene LLDPE & LDPE grades, PP medical and melt blown grades, Non Pthalate PP grades, and Heterophasic & Random Terpolymers from LyondellBasell's joint venture partners will also be showcased.

On display for the first time at PlastIndia will be sustainable solutions under the Circulen brand. Used in applications from suitcases to jerrycans and automotive interiors, the LyondellBasell Circulen product family supports the reduction of plastic waste through the use of recycled content, and a lower carbon footprint through the use of renewable-based content.

"The Indian market is embracing robust growth in the automotive, construction and consumer durables segments. To meet the growing demand, we have been continuously investing in the region and are committed to delivering more sustainable products and solutions to our customers", said Lakshman Iyer, Managing Director, Advanced Polymer Solutions, AfMEI at LyondellBasell.

LyondellBasell is accelerating its pace towards its sustainable solutions and making meaningful progress. As announced in October 2022, LyondellBasell and Shakti Plastic Industries, India's largest plastic scrap recycler and waste collection company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture to build and operate a fully-automated, mechanical recycling plant in India. It is envisaged that the new facility will become the largest mechanical recycling plant in India and is estimated to start at the end of 2024.

PlastIndia 2023 will be held from February 1 to 5, 2023 in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. LyondellBasell's stand will be located at Hall 2 GF, No A-6. The trade show is one of the most significant plastics exhibitions in Asia.

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

