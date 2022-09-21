Advanced search
  5. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-20 pm EDT
77.36 USD   -0.86%
LyondellBasell Industries N : Sustainable Surface Protection – LyondellBasell, Granger and Novacel make it happen

09/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
Rotterdam - September 21, 2022 -Value chain collaboration is leading to a more sustainable end product developed with renewable based resources. Polymer manufacturer LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), converter Granger Frères SAS and the expert in surface solutions, Novacel, have worked together to develop protective films using polyethylene (PE) polymers made from renewable resources, based on a mass balance approach. They are commercialized under the name "OXYGEN vegetal" and can be used on all types of surfaces, ranging from glass and metal to plastic and laminates.

The LyondellBasell CirculenRenew polymers are the starting point for this new film development. CirculenRenew polymers are made with renewable-based materials from bio-based resources, such as used cooking oil, and are not in competition with the food chain. CirculenRenew polymers generate fewer greenhouse gas emissions through the product lifecycle (cradle-to-gate), resulting in a comparatively lower carbon footprint.

"Our customers appreciate the excellent, even quality for our CirculenRenew polymers which offer the same product performance as traditional plastics, making it an easy alternative to replace traditional plastics," says Paula Sanabria-Luque, Associate Director Circular Polymer Solutions Europe at LyondellBasell. "CirculenRenew polymers do not require changes in an existing manufacturing process, which make them easy to use. But most importantly, they allow our customers Granger and Novacel to produce a market leading end product that embraces the use of renewable resources."

"We are very proud of our fruitful collaboration with LyondellBasell and Granger Frères for the development of our new Oxygen Vegetal range, the first bio-based range of protective films on the market", said Benjamine Proisy, Novacel Marketing director.

Novacel's teams are committed to preserve everything that holds value by creating a responsible industrial community and doing its best in all their operations while respecting the planet. Pursuing this objective, Novacel enables its customers to reduce their production waste by using protective films and thus reducing their CO2 footprint. Some of them can indeed have up to 100% waste without them. Novacel goes now further, by proposing eco-designed and more sustainable products with the Oxygen range.

"Thanks to the performance of LyondellBasell's CirculenRenew polymers and the long-term partnership with Granger Frères, we created the Oxygen Vegetal range, notably the Vegetal version of Novacel best seller 4228REF for LASER cutting process," said Benjamine Proisy. "Through the Mass Balance approach, we now propose an eco-designed product with exactly the same characteristics as the standard one, but with ~30% lower CO2 footprint than standard films."

More information

About LyondellBasell
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About Granger
 Granger is a family owned company located in the South East of France, specialized in coextruded blown films. Thanks to its long time expertise, its close relations with raw material suppliers and customers, and state of the art equipment, Granger is able to answer market demand for technical films.

GRANGER has been working for several years on circularity and carbon footprint reduction by development of polyolefin films incorporating post-consumer recycled materials or bio based resins (GRANGER is ISCC+ certified) and downgauging through MDO technology.

Via our sister GIMPRIM, these films could be printed up to 10 colours.

For more information, you can visit www.grangergroup.fr

Disclaimer

LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
