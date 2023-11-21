Rotterdam, 21 November 2023 - LyondellBasell, a global leader in the chemical industry, is proud to announce the establishment of a new distribution hub in the United Kingdom for its Polyolefins grades. This strategic move is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience by placing inventories closer to our customers' facilities reducing lead times on orders.

This distribution hub in the UK is an integral part of LyondellBasell's global footprint. In addition to our existing distribution platforms, this new hub signifies a significant step forward in providing our customers with faster access to our products.

The creation of this new hub in the UK is the result of a collaborative effort with logistics expert Bertschi, who has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the field. The hub will be strategically located in Middlesborough, ensuring optimized distribution and swift delivery.

Ivan Meakin, Marketing Manager Consumer and Industrial Flexible Packaging, commented, "At LyondellBasell, our unwavering commitment to providing a positive customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. The establishment of our distribution hub in the UK is a testament to our dedication to our customers, and we are excited to leverage this new addition to our network to deliver shorter lead times and enhance our service, as well as leverage our global asset footprint."

Kai Ruch, Business Manager Plastic Hubs of Bertschi, added, "We are delighted to be collaborating with LyondellBasell on this exciting project. The synergy between our logistics expertise and their commitment to customer-centric solutions will undoubtedly make this distribution hub a success. We look forward to contributing to a more efficient and streamlined supply chain."

For more information about this new distribution hub or any other inquiries, we encourage customers to reach out to their respective LyondellBasell sales representatives.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About Bertschi Group

Bertschi Group is a global logistics service provider for the chemical industry specializing in liquids and dry bulk transportation. The family business, headquartered in Switzerland, was founded in 1956 and generates an annual turnover of 1.125 billion Euros. The Group has about 3,200 employees working across 74 subsidiaries in 38 countries, providing high-quality logistics services and local customer support. Bertschi operates a fleet of over 44,000 tank and dry bulk containers, 1,000 trucks, and 30 container terminals. The company is market leader in European Intermodal transportation of chemicals by rail, road, and waterway. Bertschi is furthermore one of the leading worldwide providers of tank container transportation and supplementary value-added logistic services for the chemical industry. Major subsidiaries of Bertschi outside of Europe are located in Shanghai, Singapore, Houston, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Al-Jubail, and Istanbul.