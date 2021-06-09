Log in
    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
LyondellBasell Industries N : Announces Startup of 400 KTA / year South Korean Joint Venture Facility

06/09/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
HOUSTON and HONG KONG, June 8, 2021- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced the successful startup of Ulsan PP Co., Ltd.'s 400 kiloton per annum (KTA) polypropylene production facility. The facility, located in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, South Korea, is one of the largest of its kind in Asia. Ulsan PP Co., Ltd., is a joint venture between PolyMirae Company Ltd., (a 50:50 partnership of LyondellBasell and DL Chemical) and SK Advanced.

'Through the pandemic, Asian demand for polypropylene remained strong. Now, with the global economy recovering as well, this joint venture is extremely well positioned to meet even greater demand in the region,' said Ken Lane, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President, Olefins and Polyolefins.

The facility uses LyondellBasell's fifth generation Spheripol PP process technology. Under the joint venture agreement, PolyMirae will offtake and sell all polypropylene produced by the facility to customers throughout Asia. The companies broke ground on the facility in 2019.

About SK Advanced
SK Advanced is a joint venture between Korea's SK Gas, Saudi Arabia's APC and Kuwait's PIC, a subsidiary of Kuwait's state-run oil company, Kuwait Petroleum Company (KPC). SK Advanced won the Industrial Peace Prize of Ulsan city for its efforts to maintain an accident-free workplace and build excellent labor-management relations since 2016.

About PolyMirae
PolyMirae is a 50:50 joint venture between DL Chemical and LyondellBasell, both of which are well-respected companies worldwide, and is a leading polypropylene production company in Korea. With DL Chemical's outstanding accumulated onsite operational experience and LyondellBasell's core technologies and worldwide sales network, PolyMirae was founded on September 1, 2000, in order to produce and supply the best polypropylene in Asia.

About DL Chemical (50% partner in PolyMirae)
DL Chemical is a leading petrochemical company with more than 46 years of operational experience and unique technological know-how. Based in Korea, the company was the first petrochemical firm in the country to commercialize metallocene polyethylene and polybutene, as well as the first to export polybutene technology to the U.S. DL Chemical is the world's largest producer of polybutene with a production capacity of 200 KTA year.

About LyondellBasell (50% partner in PolyMirae)
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

Disclaimer

LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 18:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
