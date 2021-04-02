LyondellBasell Industries N : Nominates Anthony Chase and Robert Dudley to Serve as Directors

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics and chemicals companies in the world, today announced Anthony Chase, chairman and chief executive officer of ChaseSource L.P., and Robert Dudley, former group chief executive and director of BP, have been nominated to stand for election to its board of directors at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders on May 28, 2021.

"We are excited to nominate Tony and Bob to serve on the board of directors," said Jacques Aigrain, LyondellBasell's board chair. "Tony's entrepreneurial mindset and extensive professional background, combined with his board experience and community service will greatly benefit our company. Bob's international oil and gas experience, as well as expertise in complex strategic issues will also further inform our approach going forward. Together, Tony and Bob's skills and diverse perspectives will be valuable assets for LyondellBasell."

"We are pleased that Tony and Bob will join our board. As we look to build upon the strengths of our company to deliver for our stakeholders, their broad experience and thoughtful guidance will be helpful," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell.

In addition, the company announced that director Bella Goren has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2021 annual general meeting. "We are very grateful for Bella's service to our company. She has been an important part of our success over the last seven years and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said Mr. Aigrain.

About Anthony Chase

Mr. Chase is the chairman and CEO of ChaseSource, L.P., a Houston-based staffing, facilities management, and real estate development firm that he founded in 2008. ChaseSource has been recognized as one of the nation's largest minority-owned businesses by Black Enterprise Magazine. He currently serves as a director of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., a financial holding company, Nabors Industries Ltd., an operator of drilling rig fleets and provider of offshore platform rigs, and Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc., a provider of full-service parts cleaning, waste, and used oil collection services. Mr. Chase is also a tenured Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law Center and serves on the boards of Houston-based non-profits including the Houston Endowment, the Greater Houston Partnership, the M.D. Anderson Board of Visitors, and the Texas Medical Center. He previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Chairman of the Greater Houston Partnership.

About Robert Dudley

Mr. Dudley currently serves as Chairman of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), an international industry-led initiative established in 2014 and as the Chair of the Accenture Global Energy Board. Previously, Mr. Dudley served as the group chief executive and director of BP plc, a global energy provider, from 2010 to 2020. Under his leadership, BP rebuilt from the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon accident and focused on one of the most pressing issues of our time: the dual challenge of providing more energy with fewer GHG emissions. Over the course of a more than 40-year tenure with BP, Mr. Dudley, a chemical engineer, held a variety of engineering, commercial, and strategy posts in the United States, the UK, Russia, and China. Mr. Dudley is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. In 2018, Mr. Dudley was named the Petroleum Executive of the Year by Energy Intelligence. As the former CEO of a multinational oil and gas company, he has acquired extensive executive management experience and knowledge of chemical industry feedstocks.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-nominates-anthony-chase-and-robert-dudley-to-serve-as-directors-301261148.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries