LyondellBasell Industries N : to Discuss Third-Quarter Results on Friday, October 29, 2021

10/15/2021 | 06:31am EDT
HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce third-quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, October 29, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Teleconference and Webcast Details
Friday, October 29, 2021
11:00 a.m. EDT
Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
Participant/Guest toll-free: 1-877-407-8029
Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029
Participant/Guest: CallMe link 

Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT October 29 until November 30, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 1-877-660-6853
Toll: 201-612-7415
Access ID: 13723396

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell Industries)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-discuss-third-quarter-results-on-friday-october-29-2021-301401041.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries


© PRNewswire 2021
