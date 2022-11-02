Advanced search
    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-11-01 pm EDT
78.47 USD   +2.64%
09:01aLyondellBasell to Address Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference
PR
11/01Wells Fargo Adjusts LyondellBasell Industries NV's Price Target to $90 From $95, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
10/31UBS Lowers LyondellBasell Industries' Price Target to $81 From $83, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
LyondellBasell to Address Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference

11/02/2022 | 09:01am EDT
HOUSTON and LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced Michael McMurray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET.  

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access
A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the
webcast.

About LyondellBasell 
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce.  The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.LyondellBasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-address-morgan-stanley-global-chemicals-agriculture-and-packaging-conference-301662536.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries


© PRNewswire 2022
