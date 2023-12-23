LyondellBasell and Pigeon Singapore announced their collaboration on advancing the sustainable research and development efforts in baby nursing bottles. The renewed series of the Pigeon SofTouch nursing bottles will use the LyondellBasell bio-based CirculenRenew polypropylene polymers, as part of Pigeon's transition away from using 100% virgin polypropylene resins. Backed by over 60 years of breastfeeding research, Pigeon is the global no.1 brand in nursing bottles.

By incorporating CirculenRenew into PP (polypropylene) parts (cap, hood, handle and PP bottle) used in the renewed Pigeon SofTouch nursing bottle, usage of virgin PP plastic will be reduced hence contributing to carbon emissions reduction. CirculenRenew PP has a 70% lower PCF (product carbon footprint) than fossil-based PP over the life cycle due to the use of a bio-based feedstock. In addition, consumers can look forward to reusing these nursing bottle as their child grows.

By replacing the nipple or teat with Pigeon's newly launched 2-step straw tops, babies can continue using the bottles to drink water or other fluids. Pigeon is committed to achieving its purpose to make the world more baby friendly. The LyondellBasell CirculenRenew polymers are made from renewable feedstocks derived from bio-based wastes and residual oils, such as used cooking oils.

These feedstocks are used in LyondellBasell's conventional production processes along with conventional feedstocks, and are allocated to CirculenRenew products using an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach. The use of renewable feedstocks offers a lower carbon footprint compared to fossil-based feedstocks. For this initiative, Pigeon has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification, providing assurance to consumers that ISCC's sustainability requirements for the bio-based materials that are linked to its products are met.

An ISCC PLUS certification covers the entire value chain and is an internationally recognised certification standard that can be applied for the mass balance methodology. In close cooperation with the Japanese trading company Iwatani Corporation and LyondellBasell, Pigeon will introduce these sustainable nursing bottles in Indonesia from December 2023, followed by the rest of the markets in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa and Oceania in the following year. Assuming energy recovery as the end-of-life scenario and including emissions from production, polymers stored carbon release in end-of-life, but excluding emissions from distribution, use and other end-of-life emissions.