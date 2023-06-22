LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is one of the world's largest chemical groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of olefins and polyolefin (50.2%): ethylene, propylene, butadiene, polypropylene components, etc.; - manufacturing of intermediate chemical products (21.6%): propylene oxide, acetyl, ethanol, ethylene oxide, etc.; - refining of highly sulfide crude oil (15.6%): activity ensured in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The group also produces oxy-fuel; - manufacturing of advanced polymer solutions (11.1%): polypropylene compounds, engineering plastics, composite materials, advanced polymers, etc. ; - development of chemical and polyolefin process technologies (1.5%). The group also manufactures polyolefin catalysts. At the end of 2021, the group had 34 production sites worldwide. Net sales break down geographically as follows: the Netherlands (3%), the United States (48.8%), Germany (7.4%), China (5%), Italy (4%), Mexico (3.4%), Japan (3.1%), France (3%), Poland (2.5%) and other (19.8%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals