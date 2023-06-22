Yvonne Van Der Laan, executive vice president of circular and low carbon solutions, speaks with GreenBiz about how her strategic business unit will benefit customers. She also reflects on the role of advanced recycling technology when it comes to the company's goal to achieve 2 million metric tons of circular and renewable-based polymers produced and marketed by 2030.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 20:14:34 UTC.