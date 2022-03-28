Lyons Bancorp : Financial Report 2021

Lyons Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Report

December 31, 2021

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

March 11, 2022

To the Stockholders and the Board of Directors of Lyons Bancorp Inc.:

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Lyons Bancorp, Inc. (a New York State corporation) and subsidiaries as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

We also have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, based on criteria established in Internal Control-Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO), and our report dated March 11, 2022, expressed an unqualified opinion.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the auditing standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) and in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

(Continued)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (Continued)

Critical Audit Matter

The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matter below, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.

Allowance for Loan Losses

The Company's loan portfolio totaled $1.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, and the associated allowance for loan losses (allowance) was $18.3 million. As discussed in Note 1 and 4 of the consolidated financial statements, the allowance represents management's estimate of incurred credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio at the consolidated balance sheet date. Management estimates the allowance by applying expected loss rates derived from a statistical analysis of historical default and loss severity experience to existing loans with similar characteristics. The allowance also considers adjustments to reflect management's assessment of qualitative factors that may not be measured in the statistical analysis of expected losses, including external factors, along with Company and portfolio specific factors.

Auditing management's allowance is complex and involves a high degree of subjectivity due to the judgment required in evaluating management's determination of the qualitative external, Company and portfolio specific factor adjustments to the allowance described above.

We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over the Company's allowance process, including controls over the appropriateness of the allowance methodology, the reliability and accuracy of data used to support qualitative factor adjustments to the allowance, and management's review and approval process over qualitative factor adjustments to the allowance.

To test the qualitative factor adjustments, our audit procedures included, among others, assessing management's methodology and considering whether relevant risks were reflected in the modeled provision and whether adjustments to modeled calculations were appropriate. We tested the underlying data used to estimate the qualitative adjustments to determine whether it was accurate, complete and relevant. We evaluated whether qualitative adjustments were reasonable based on changes in the loan portfolio and changes in management's policies, procedures and lending personnel. For example, we performed a sensitivity analysis by assessing whether qualitative adjustments were consistent with publicly available information (e.g. macroeconomic and peer bank data). Further, regarding measurement of the qualitative factors, we evaluated and tested external market data as well as internal data used in the Company's calculation by agreeing significant inputs and underlying data used in the determination of the qualitative adjustments to internal and external sources. We searched for and evaluated information that corroborates or contradicts the Company's identification and measurement of qualitative factors as of the consolidated balance sheet date.

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2011.

Bonadio & Co., LLP

Pittsford, New York