Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.    LYRA

LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LYRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/01/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Lyra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LYRA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-lyra-therapeutics-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301219339.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:07pONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
PR
01/25LYRA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 202..
AQ
01/22LYRA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 202..
BU
01/15LYRA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation - January 2021
PU
01/15INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
01/13INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
2020LYRA THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2020LYRA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Positive Topline Results for LANTERN Phase 2 Rando..
AQ
2020BofA securities Adjusts Lyra Therapeutics PT to $26 From $19, Maintains Buy R..
MT
2020Lyra Therapeutics Shares Tumble as Phase 2 Study of LYR-210 Misses Primary En..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ