LYSOGENE : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results

Lysogene Announces Postponement of

2022 Financial Results Release

Paris, France - 29 April 2023 at 06:00 pm CET - Lysogene (FR0013233475 - LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announces that it will not be able to release its 2022 financial results and its 2022 Universal Registration Document before the April 30, 2023 deadline.

The Commercial Court of Nanterre should rule on the next steps regarding the reorganization proceedings and on the possible opening of a judicial liquidation proceedings in the coming weeks.

In this context, the listing of Lysogene's shares will remain suspended.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is also ongoing. Lysogene is also developing an innovative AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. The Company also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, for a novel gene therapy candidate for Parkinson disease with GBA1 mutations. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its clinical trials and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company's control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs, (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "objective", "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results,

