    LYS   FR0013233475

LYSOGENE

(LYS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-01-05 am EST
0.2795 EUR   -0.71%
01:28pLysogene : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results
PU
04/17Lysogene Fails to Secure Takeover Bid Amid Reorganization
MT
02/06French Gene Therapy Group Lysogene Makes Ad Interim CFO Permanent
MT
LYSOGENE : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results

04/29/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Lysogene Announces Postponement of

2022 Financial Results Release

Paris, France - 29 April 2023 at 06:00 pm CET - Lysogene (FR0013233475 - LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announces that it will not be able to release its 2022 financial results and its 2022 Universal Registration Document before the April 30, 2023 deadline.

The Commercial Court of Nanterre should rule on the next steps regarding the reorganization proceedings and on the possible opening of a judicial liquidation proceedings in the coming weeks.

In this context, the listing of Lysogene's shares will remain suspended.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is also ongoing. Lysogene is also developing an innovative AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. The Company also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, for a novel gene therapy candidate for Parkinson disease with GBA1 mutations. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its clinical trials and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company's control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs, (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "objective", "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results,

1

performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2021 universal registration document, registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 19, 2022, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Contacts - Corporate Côme de La Tour du Pin Chief Financial Officer come.delatourdupin@lysogene.com+ 33 1 41 43 03 90

Contacts - Patients

contact@lysogene.com

2

Disclaimer

Lysogene SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 17:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 6,95 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
Net income 2021 -13,6 M -15,0 M -15,0 M
Net cash 2021 2,43 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,95 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart LYSOGENE
Duration : Period :
LYSOGENE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Karen Pignet-Aiach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Côme de La Tour du Pin Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Laufer Chief Scientific Officer
Marie Trad Chief Medical Officer
Peter Lichtlen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYSOGENE5.87%5
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION28.14%11 522
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-17.06%2 318
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.41.05%1 987
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.63%1 817
VERACYTE, INC.-4.59%1 639
