LYSOGENE : Inside Information / Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, sales...)

Paris, France - 6 December 2022 - Lysogene (FR0013233475 - LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces the request for the opening of a safeguard proceeding.

Given its financial situation and the absence of new financing as of today, Lysogene has submitted a request to the Nanterre Commercial Court to open a safeguard procedure in its favor. The Nanterre Commercial Court will rule on this request in the coming days.

Lysogene is pursuing discussions with potential partners and investors with the objective of finding a solution to strengthen its financial position and extend its cash runway beyond its current term (February 2023). Despite the interest expressed in the Company's programs, the discussions are still ongoing. In this context, the opening of a safeguard proceeding will provide time for potential partners and investors to materialize their expressions of interest and for the Company to contact other potentially interested parties.

In anticipation of this announcement, Lysogene has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading of its shares as of the opening of the stock market today. The trading will remain suspended pending the decision of the Commercial Court of Nanterre on the opening of the safeguard proceeding expected during the week of December 12, 2022.

The market will be regularly informed of the progress of the procedure and, more generally, of the financial situation of Lysogene.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is also ongoing. Lysogene is also developing an innovative AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism.

