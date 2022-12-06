Advanced search
LYSOGENE : Inside Information / Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, sales...)

12/06/2022 | 05:12pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Lysogene announces the request for the opening

of a safeguard proceeding

Paris, France - 6 December 2022 - Lysogene (FR0013233475 - LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces the request for the opening of a safeguard proceeding.

Given its financial situation and the absence of new financing as of today, Lysogene has submitted a request to the Nanterre Commercial Court to open a safeguard procedure in its favor. The Nanterre Commercial Court will rule on this request in the coming days.

Lysogene is pursuing discussions with potential partners and investors with the objective of finding a solution to strengthen its financial position and extend its cash runway beyond its current term (February 2023). Despite the interest expressed in the Company's programs, the discussions are still ongoing. In this context, the opening of a safeguard proceeding will provide time for potential partners and investors to materialize their expressions of interest and for the Company to contact other potentially interested parties.

In anticipation of this announcement, Lysogene has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading of its shares as of the opening of the stock market today. The trading will remain suspended pending the decision of the Commercial Court of Nanterre on the opening of the safeguard proceeding expected during the week of December 12, 2022.

The market will be regularly informed of the progress of the procedure and, more generally, of the financial situation of Lysogene.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is also ongoing. Lysogene is also developing an innovative AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. The Company also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Yeda,

1

the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, for a novel gene therapy candidate for Parkinson disease with GBA1 mutations. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its clinical trials and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company's control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs, (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "objective", "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2021 universal registration document, registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 19, 2022, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Contacts - Corporate

Côme de La Tour du Pin

Chief Financial Officer ad interim come.delatourdupin@lysogene.com+ 33 1 41 43 03 90

Contacts - Patients

contact@lysogene.com

2

Disclaimer

Lysogene SA published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 22:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
