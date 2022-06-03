Lysogene : Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 24 June 2022 Availability of the Preparatory Documents

Paris, France -03 June 2022 at 6:00 pm CET - Lysogene (FR0013233475 - LYS), phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on June 24, 2022 at 09:00 am (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.

TThe Shareholders' Meeting documents and information and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders under the terms and conditions specified by current French regulations and are available on the Company's website: https://www.lysogene.com/annual-meetings/

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is also ongoing. Lysogene is also developing an innovative AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. The Company also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, for a novel gene therapy candidate for neuronopathic Gaucher disease and Parkinson disease with GBA1 mutations. www.lysogene.com.

