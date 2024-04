Lytix Biopharma AS is a Norway-based company engaged in biotechnology. The Company is involved in development, marketing and sales of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, as well as related activities. Lytix Biopharma AS developing cancer immunotherapies, an area within cancer therapy that is aimed at activating the patient’s immune system to fight cancer. Lytix Biopharma molecules kill cancer cells, including resistant cells, and expose their internal components to the immune system. This results in uptake of tumor antigens and activation of tumor antigen-presenting cells, thereby generating a broad and long-lasting systemic T-cell response that overcomes tumor heterogeneity. Lytix Biopharma molecules can work in a wide variety of cancer indications and settings, both as mono- and combination therapies.