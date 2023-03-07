Lytix Biopharma : Verrica Pharmaceuticals gave an update on how they are advancing our lead compound LTX-315 through their Phase II trial

An update was given yesterday by Ted White, the CEO of our partner Verrica Pharmaceuticals, on how they are advancing our lead compound LTX-315 through their Phase II trial. Satisfied and encouraged by the efficacy they observed in part 1 of the study in basal cell carcinoma patients, they now plan to enroll the first patient in part 2 in April. In Part 2 Verrica will explore dosing frequency and treatment regimens and be looking for clinical necrosis and abscopal effects.

For more information:

* listen to Ted White's presentation from yesterday, at TD Cowen Health Care Conference (after 14 minutes): https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/vrca/200776

* and/or see Verrica's press release: https://verrica.com/press_release/verrica-pharmaceuticals-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results