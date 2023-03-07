Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Lytix Biopharma AS
  News
  Summary
    LYTIX   NO0010405780

LYTIX BIOPHARMA AS

(LYTIX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:24 2023-03-06 am EST
7.040 NOK   -6.13%
02:53aLytix Biopharma : Verrica Pharmaceuticals gave an update on how they are advancing our lead compound LTX-315 through their Phase II trial
PU
02/16Lytix Biopharma AS Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16Lytix Biopharma AS Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Lytix Biopharma : Verrica Pharmaceuticals gave an update on how they are advancing our lead compound LTX-315 through their Phase II trial

03/07/2023 | 02:53am EST
An update was given yesterday by Ted White, the CEO of our partner Verrica Pharmaceuticals, on how they are advancing our lead compound LTX-315 through their Phase II trial. Satisfied and encouraged by the efficacy they observed in part 1 of the study in basal cell carcinoma patients, they now plan to enroll the first patient in part 2 in April. In Part 2 Verrica will explore dosing frequency and treatment regimens and be looking for clinical necrosis and abscopal effects.

For more information:

* listen to Ted White's presentation from yesterday, at TD Cowen Health Care Conference (after 14 minutes): https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/vrca/200776

* and/or see Verrica's press release: https://verrica.com/press_release/verrica-pharmaceuticals-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lytix Biopharma AS published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 07:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 6,35 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net income 2021 -48,0 M -4,61 M -4,61 M
Net cash 2021 197 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 282 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 52,8x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart LYTIX BIOPHARMA AS
Duration : Period :
Lytix Biopharma AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Øystein Rekdal Chief Executive Officer
Gjest Breistein Chief Financial Officer
Gert Wilhelm Munthe Chairman
Baldur Sveinbjørnsson Chief Scientific Officer
Gry Stensrud Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYTIX BIOPHARMA AS-9.28%27
MODERNA, INC.-19.81%55 324
LONZA GROUP AG24.48%44 850
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.16%41 011
SEAGEN INC.38.00%33 863
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.76%25 146