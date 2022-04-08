Log in
    LYTIX   NO0010405780

LYTIX BIOPHARMA AS

(LYTIX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/08 03:12:15 am EDT
10.50 NOK   +5.00%
04/05Lytix Biopharma To Receive First Payment Milestone From Verrica
MT
04/05Lytix Biopharma Receives Milestone Payment from Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Triggered by First Patient Dosed with LTX-315
CI
02/17Lytix Biopharma AS Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lytix Biopharma : presents at DKBio 2022 today

04/08/2022 | 06:52am EDT
Lytix is present at DKBio 2022, in Boston, and today our Head of IR & Communication Manager, Ole Peter Nordby, gives his presentation 'Lytix Biopharma - solving a major clinical challenge'.

DKBIO 2022 is a unique opportunity to meet U.S. stakeholders, investors, and experts in the life sciences field, and the conference includes inspirational and encaptivating panel debates, company pitches as well as a unique networking crowd.

Disclaimer

Lytix Biopharma AS published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25,8 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net income 2021 -48,0 M -5,45 M -5,45 M
Net cash 2021 197 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 401 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 43,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Øystein Rekdal Chief Executive Officer
Gert Wilhelm Munthe Chairman
Debasish Francois Roychowdhury Director
Per Erik Sørensen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYTIX BIOPHARMA AS-27.27%45
MODERNA, INC.-37.40%64 080
LONZA GROUP AG-11.40%53 665
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.65%47 591
SEAGEN INC.0.98%28 698
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-16.79%21 016