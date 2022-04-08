Lytix Biopharma : presents at DKBio 2022 today

Lytix is present at DKBio 2022, in Boston, and today our Head of IR & Communication Manager, Ole Peter Nordby, gives his presentation 'Lytix Biopharma - solving a major clinical challenge'.
DKBIO 2022 is a unique opportunity to meet U.S. stakeholders, investors, and experts in the life sciences field, and the conference includes inspirational and encaptivating panel debates, company pitches as well as a unique networking crowd.
