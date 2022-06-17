Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYT   VGG5851A1093

LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD.

(LYT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 17/06/2022 BST
23.24 USD   +9.36%
06/17Lytus Announces the Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
06/14Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of $12.395002 million.
CI
05/05Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lytus Announces the Closing of Initial Public Offering

06/17/2022 | 11:44pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mumbai, India, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) (the “Company”), a platform technology services company with nearly 8 million users and with operations in the USA and India, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,609,474 common shares at a public offering price of $4.75 per share, for gross proceeds of $12,395,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 391,421 common shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriters’ discount, which option was exercised in full following the closing of the Company’s initial public offering, and is expected to close on June 22, 2022.

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC and Pacific Century Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-runners for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes, including acquiring additional assets and developing its telemedicine service.

The common shares described above were offered by the Company by means of a prospectus forming part of and pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-254943) previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective on June 14, 2022 by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, dated June 14, 2022, may be obtained from Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, 45 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10006, by telephone at (212) 293-0123, or by email at investmentbanking@spartancapital.com. Electronic copies of the final prospectus are also be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Pryor Cashman LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company, Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP acted as legal counsel to the underwriters, Pandya Juris LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company regarding matters of India law and Mc W. Todman & Co. acted as legal counsel to the Company regarding matters of British Virgin Islands law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contact:

Rajeev Kheror

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.
rajeev@lytuscorp.com

For more information visit: https://lytuscorp.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD.
06/17Lytus Announces the Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
06/14Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of $12.395002 ..
CI
05/05Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD. acquired 75% interest in Global Health Sciences, ..
CI
2021Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. has filed an IPO in the amount of $32.727264 mill..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,90  - 1,56 
Net income 2021 1,17 M - 0,96 M
Net Debt 2021 1,37 M - 1,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 869 M 869 M 712 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float -
Chart LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dharmesh Pandya Co-Founder
Shreyas Shah Co-Founder
Robert M. Damante Independent Director
Gurdial Singh Khandpur Independent Director
Sanjeiiv Geeta Chaudhry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD.0.00%795
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.53%446 570
PROSUS N.V.-35.73%126 565
NETFLIX, INC.-71.23%77 015
AIRBNB, INC.-43.98%59 357
NASPERS LIMITED-26.64%43 673