Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 19, 2023, the Board of Directors (the " Board ") of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (the " Company ") unanimously resolved to remove Mr. Sanjeiiv Chaudhry, a member of the Board, in accordance with British Virgin Islands law, from the Board and all committees thereof due to Mr. Chaudhry no longer being an "independent" director within the meaning of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2).

Mr. Chaudhry served as a member of the Board's Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The Company will seek to appoint a replacement prior to or on its next meeting of shareholders.