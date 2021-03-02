M&A Capital Partners : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021 (under Japan GAAP) (Consolidated)

(English Translation)
Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021 (under Japan GAAP) (Consolidated)
January 29, 2021
Company name: M&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code: 6080 (URL:https://www.ma-cp.com) Representative: Satoru Nakamura
President and Representative Director
Contact: Sou Shimoda
Tel: 03-6880-3803
Director and Manager at the Planning Management Department
|
Scheduled date of filing of quarterly report:
|
February 12, 2021
|
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:
|
-
|
Presentation of supplementary materials on financial results:
|
Yes
|
Holding of quarterly financial presentation meeting:
|
No
(Note that all amounts have been rounded down to the nearest one million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021 (From October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1)
Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
|
Net sales
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
First quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2021
|
¥3,972 million
(206.7%)
|
¥1,807 million
(- %)
|
¥1,810 million
(- %)
|
¥1,117million
(- %)
|
First quarter of fiscal year ended September 30, 2020
|
¥1,295 million
(-66.7%)
|
¥114 million (-94.2%)
|
¥115 million (-94.1%)
|
¥13 million (-99.0%)
(Note)
Comprehensive income:
First quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2021: 1,117 million yen (- %) First quarter of fiscal year ended September 30, 2020: 13 million yen (-99.0 %)
|
Profit per share
|
Profit (fully diluted) per share
|
First quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2021
|
¥35.73
|
¥34.28
|
First quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2020
|
¥0.45
|
¥0.44
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
First quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2021
|
¥25,409 million
|
¥22,433 million
|
87.1%
|
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2020
|
¥24,060 million
|
¥20,632 million
|
85.0%
(Reference) Equity:
First quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2021: 22,139 million yen Fiscal year ended September 30, 2020: 20,445 million yen
2. Dividends
|
Annual dividends per share
|
First quarter
|
Second quarter
|
Third quarter
|
Year-end
|
Total
|
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 Fiscal year ending September 30, 2021
|
- -
|
¥0.00
|
-
|
¥0.00
|
¥0.00
|
|
Fiscal year ending September 30, 2021
(Forecast)
|
¥0.00
|
-
|
¥0.00
|
¥0.00
(Note) Revision of dividend forecast since the latest announcement: No
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021 (From October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)
(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
|
Net sales
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
Profit per share
|
Annual
|
¥14,030 million (18.2%)
|
¥6,211 million (23.0%)
|
¥6,210 million (23.0%)
|
¥4,173 million (22.5%)
|
¥133.73
(Note) Revision of financial results forecast since the latest announcement: No
* Notes
-
(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the consolidated cumulative quarter under review (Changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): No
-
(2) Application of accounting treatment specific to preparation of quarterly consolidatedfinancial statements:
No
-
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards andother regulations:
No
-
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i):
No
-
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
No
-
(iv) Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections:
No
-
(4) Total number of issued shares (common shares)
|
(i)
|
As of December 31, 2020
|
31,587,000 shares
|
As of September 30, 2020
|
31,210,000 shares
|
(ii)
|
Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period:
|
As of December 31, 2020
|
398 shares
|
As of September 30, 2020
|
398 shares
Total number of issued shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares):
(iii) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative):
First quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 31,275,167 shares First quarter of fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 31,209,602 shares
* The quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
* Proper usage of the forecast of financial results, and other special matters
Descriptions or statements concerning projected figures and future outlooks contained within these materials are based on the decisions and assumptions resulting from information currently obtainable by the Company. The possibility exists that due to the intrinsic uncertainty of those decisions and assumptions and/or changes in terms of business operations as well as situationalchanges occurring internally/externally, the actual results may substantially differ from the content of projections. These materials do not constitute a guarantee on the part of the Company as to the certainty of any and all content concerning forecasts for the future.
1.
Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Quarter under Review
(1)
Explanation of Operating Results
a. Market conditions
According to the statistical data collected and published by group company RECOF DATA Corporation, the number of M&A deals publicly announced in relation to Japanese companies was 3,730 for January to December 2020, a year-on- year decline of 8.8%, with the impact of novel coronavirus causing a fall in the January-December period for the first time in nine years.
We judge that the overall M&A trend in relation to Japanese companies continues to be one of stagnation, but the number of M&A deals between Japanese companies, which is the main market of the Group, is recovering, having fallen by 1.9% for the January to December period in contrast to a decline of 5.0% in the January to September period.
There has been a focus on the small and medium business M&A market as a means of dealing with the social problem of a lack of successors, and many business owners in Japan are beginning to recognize that M&A is an important option for growth strategies, which we believe will result in continued expansion in demand for M&A intended to generate synergies.
Under these circumstances, although there have been new entries from major financial institutions, regional banks and other industries, by leveraging the know-how we have built up in the Japanese market through our expertise and track record as an M&A specialist, we will create high-quality M&A deals that contribute to the further growth of our clients.
b. Condition of the Group
With regard to the operating results for the Group, while making efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we moved forward steadily with deals, leading to net sales rising by ¥2,677.020 million (206.7%) to ¥3,972.353 million. This was mainly attributable to an increase in the number of deals closed compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, and especially the number of large deals closed increasing from one to eight.
Cost of sales increased by ¥704.607 million (121.5%) year on year to ¥1,284.707 million due mainly to a rise in incentives, including provision for bonuses, and subcontract expenses associated with the increase in net sales.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose by ¥279.543 million (46.5%) year on year to ¥880.450 million, due mainly to an increase in the provision for directors' bonuses, higher taxes and dues resulting from the increase in net sales, higher ground rents caused by an increase in head office space, and a rise in commissions paid.
As a result, operating income increased by ¥1,692.869 million (1480.7%) year on year to ¥1,807.195 million, ordinary income increased by ¥1,695.595 million (1473.3%) year on year to ¥1,810.683 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥1,103.678 million (7923.5%) year on year to ¥1,117.607 million.
The details of deals closed by the Group, the Company, and RECOF are as follows:Number of deals (consolidated)
Name of typeM&A deals closed
Number of deals among those wherein amount of processing fees for
(number of deals)
the deal was JPY 100 million or more Number of deals among those wherein amount ofprocessing fees for the deal was less than JPY 100 million
Number of deals (non-consolidated)
Name of typeM&A deals closedM&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd.
Number of deals among those wherein amount of processing fees forBy amount of processing feesthe deal was JPY 100 million or more Number of deals among those wherein amount of processing fees for the deal was less than JPY 100 million
First quarter of fiscal year ended September
30, 2020
(From October 1,
2019 to December 31,
2019)
First quarter of fiscal year ending
September 30, 2021
(From October 1,
2020 to December 31,
2020)
23
34
Year-on-year
Change
+11
1
8
+7
22
26
First quarter of fiscal year ended September
30, 2020
(From October 1,
2019 to December 31,
2019)
(number of deals)
19
1
(number of deals)
18
First quarter of fiscal year ending
September 30, 2021
(From October 1,
2020 to December 31,
2020)
+4
Year-on-year
Change
32
+13
24
+6
First quarter of fiscal year ended SeptemberFirst quarter of fiscal year ending
Name of type
30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Year-on-year
(From October 1,
(From October 1,
Change
2019 to December 31,
2020 to December 31,
2019)
2020)
M&A deals closed
(number of deals)
4
2
-2
Number of deals among those wherein amount of processing fees for the deal was JPY
(number of deals)
0
0
±0
RECOF
Corporation
By amount of processing Number of deals fees
100 million or moreamong those wherein amount of processing fees for the deal was less than JPY 100 million
(number of deals)
4
2
-2
Segment information is omitted because our Group's reporting segment is only the M&A-related services business.
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
The state of the Group's financial position is as follows. (Current assets)
Current assets amounted to ¥23,224.598 million, an increase of ¥1,551.131 million (7.2%) year on year. This was primarily due to a ¥1,067.579 million increase in cash and deposits, and a ¥479.368 million increase in accounts receivable - trade.
(Non-current assets)
Non-current assets amounted to ¥2,184.892 million, a decrease of ¥202.084 million (8.5%) year on year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥125.753 million in deferred tax assets and a decrease of ¥48.365 million in goodwill.
(Current liabilities)
Current liabilities amounted to ¥2,747.123 million, a decrease of ¥451.996 million (14.1%) year on year. This was due primarily to an increase of ¥395.123 million in provision for bonuses, and declines of ¥232.046 million in income taxes payable and ¥759.666 million in accounts payable - other, respectively.
(Non-current liabilities)
Non-current liabilities amounted to ¥228.678 million, a decrease of ¥0.595 million (0.3%) year on year. This was due mainly to a decrease of ¥1.343 million in net defined benefit liability.
(Net assets)
Net assets amounted to ¥22,433.688 million, an increase of ¥1,801.639 million (8.7%) year on year. This was primarily due to a ¥1,117.744 million increase inretained earnings.
(3)
Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements
No changes have been made to the forecast for consolidated financial results announced on October 31, 2020.
2.
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets
Current assets Cash and deposits Accounts receivable - trade Other
Total current assets Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Facilities attached to buildings, net Other
Total property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Trademark right Goodwill
Other
Total intangible assets Investments and other assets, gross
Lease and guarantee deposits Deferred tax assets
Allowance for doubtful accounts Other
Total investments and other assets Total non-current assets
Total assets
Liabilities
Current liabilities Advances received Provision for bonuses Accounts payable - other Income taxes payable Accrued consumption taxes Other
Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities
Net defined benefit liability Other
Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities
Previous consolidated fiscal year
(as of September 30, 2020)
(Unit: thousand yen) First quarter of fiscal year
ending September 30,
2021
(as of December 31,
2020)
21,361,824 22,429,403
145,538 624,906
166,103 170,287
21,673,466
23,224,598
191,646 184,230
70,857 66,857
262,504
251,088
198,000 1,160,760 63,355 1,422,116
190,037 1,112,395 61,437 1,363,870
263,571 258,279
432,066 306,313
(7,000) (7,000)
13,718 12,339
702,356 2,386,976 24,060,442
569,933 2,184,892 25,409,490
628,257 516,776
19,834 414,958
1,349,649 589,983
841,485 609,438
236,581 333,797
123,311 282,169
3,199,120
2,747,123
139,838 138,494
89,435 90,183
229,274 3,428,394
228,678 2,975,802
Previous consolidated fiscal year
(as of September 30, 2020)
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Total other comprehensive income
Subscription rights to shares
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
2,503,615 2,786,931
(Unit: thousand yen) First quarter of fiscal year
ending September 30,
2021
(as of December 31,
2020)
2,493,365 2,776,681
15,459,649 16,577,393
(353) 20,456,277
(353) 22,140,653
(775) (963)
(775) (963)
176,546 20,632,048 24,060,442
293,998 22,433,688 25,409,490
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three-month Periods
(Unit: thousand yen)
First quarter of previous First quarter of current
fiscal year fiscal year
(From October 1, 2019 to (From October 1, 2020 to
|
December 31, 2019)
|
December 31, 2020)
|
Net sales
|
1,295,332
|
3,972,353
|
Cost of sales
|
580,099
|
1,284,707
|
Gross profit
|
715,232
|
2,687,645
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
600,906
|
880,450
|
Operating income
|
114,325
|
1,807,195
|
Non-operating income
|
Interest income
|
800
|
803
|
Miscellaneous income
|
274
|
3,030
|
Total non-operating income
|
1,074
|
3,834
|
Non-operating expenses
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
248
|
-
|
Miscellaneous loss
|
64
|
346
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
312
|
346
|
Ordinary income
|
115,087
|
1,810,683
|
Income before income taxes
|
115,087
|
1,810,683
|
Income taxes - current
|
1,859
|
567,322
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
99,299
|
125,753
|
Total income taxes
|
101,158
|
693,075
|
Profit
|
13,929
|
1,117,607
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
13,929
|
1,117,607
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Three-month Periods
Profit
Other comprehensive income
First quarter of previous First quarter of current fiscal year fiscal year
(Unit: thousand yen)
(From October 1, 2019 to (From October 1, 2020 to
December 31, 2019) December 31, 2020)
13,929
1,117,607
Foreign currency translation adjustment - (188)
Total other comprehensive income - (188)Comprehensive income (Comprehensive income attributable to:)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
13,929 13,929
1,117,419 1,117,419
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on premise of going concern)
Not applicable.
(Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity) Not applicable.
(Additional information)
(Accounting estimates regarding the impact of the spread of novel coronavirus infection)
With regard to accounting estimate assumptions for the impact of the spread of COVID-19, there have been no material changes from the statements made in the "Additional information" section of the annual securities report ("Accounting estimates regarding the impact of the spread of novel coronavirus infection").
