M&A Capital Partners : Presentation Materials for the Earnings Briefing for the Three Months Ended December 2020

Aiming to be the world's leading investment bank seeking maximum contributions to clients and the happiness of all employees Presentation Materials for the Earnings Briefing for the Three Months Ended December 2020 January 29, 2021 1 Company Overview and Strengths of the Company ・・・ 2 2 Results for the Three Months Ended December 2020 ・・・ 10 and Forecast for the Year Ending September 2021 3 Growth Strategy ・・・ 20 1 Company Overview and Strengths of the Company Trade Name M&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd. Listed Market Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section (Securities Code: 6080) Head Office Location 38F, Gran Tokyo North Tower,1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Business Content M&A-related services Representative Satoru Nakamura, President and Representative Director Established October 2005 Capital 2.7 billion yen (as of December 31, 2020) Employees Consolidated:197 Non-consolidated: 125 (as of December 31, 2020) Affiliates RECOF Corporation, RECOF DATA Corporation Management Philosophy Aiming to be the world's leading investment bank seeking maximum contributions to clients and the happiness of all employees Leveraging Group power to provide extensive M&A services Business succession M&A Industry reorganization M&A 経b営us統in合esにsesよtoり、 Me&xpAan関d 連theの business area for Cross-border M&A M&A media business Integrating these 事業領域を拡大 M&A services Aiming to maximize the contribution to clients through the provision of extensive services Business Content CharacteristicsBusiness Model M&A-related services are our main business. Mainly business succession M&A. We propose solutions through M&A and support their realization for owner managers who have concerns about business succession. We provide advisory services for the realization of M&A standing between the transferor (seller) and the transferee (buyer) from an independent and impartial position. Owner of transferred company (seller) Successor issues No successor Aging president Uncertainty about business Shrinking domestic marketIntensifying competition Provision of advisory services Interim fee Contingency fee Payment of consideration for the transferTransfer of shares and businesses Provision of advisory services Interim feeContingency fee Transferee (buyer) 1Abundant track record of closing deals across multiple industries and sectors Stable track record in closing deals across a wide range of industries and sectors 6/27 Dispensing pharmacy Dispensing pharmacy Wholesaling Building materials wholesaling Wooden building materials wholesaling Processed lumber products wholesaling Cosmetics wholesaling Lifestyle products wholesaling Machinery and appliances wholesaling Electronic materials wholesaling Track record of closing deals in a variety of sectors Dental materials/pharmaceuticals wholesaling Solar power wholesaling Textiles/clothing wholesaling Miscellaneous goods wholesaling Food ingredient wholesaling Fishery product wholesaling Wholesaling of confectionery Second-hand machinery wholesaling Construction/engineering works Air-conditioning facility construction Water supply/drainage facility construction Electrical facilities construction Telecommunications construction General contractor construction Public works Residential construction Construction-related surveys Building structural design Building structural diagnostics Painting Manufacturing industry Metal products manufacture/processing Chemical industry Industry Industrial machinery manufacture Tool manufacture Precision parts manufacture Electrical machinery/appliance manufacture Steel fabrication Rolled-copper product processing Electronic components manufacture/processing Transportation machinery/appliance manufacture Automotive parts manufacture Air-conditioning equipment Energy-saving machinery design/manufacture Cleaning/drying equipment manufacture Machinery repair Concrete products manufacture Medical appliance manufacture Supplement planning/manufacture Women's clothing manufacture Daily goods planning/manufacture Textile product manufacture Fishery product processing Confectionery manufacture Food manufacture/processing Pharmaceutical manufacture Beauty products manufacture IT Data mining Information services Retail/EC/mail order Mail order SupplementsOutsourced software development Health goodsSystem development Consulting Distribution General freight transportation Distribution processing Truck rental Eating out Eating out Food & drink delivery services Real estate Real estate brokerage Multi-unit apartment maintenance Investment real estate development Building maintenance Nursing care/healthcare Nursing care business Clinical study support Medical corporationsInteriors Daily goods Outdoor Vehicle sales/servicing Advertising/printing/media Printing Advertising agency Paper bag manufacture Event planning/preparation Design Video creation Package software development Other Lease/rental Temporary staffing Temporary engineer staffing Medical preparatory school Childcare facilities Preparatory school Hot spring resorts Hotels Operation of amusement facilities Facilities security Insurance agency Buying/selling of tickets Trading company Waste processing Funerals 2Fee schedule that clients find convincing, and that makes it easy to consider M&A (1) Adoption of fee structure without commencement fee expands the options for M&A (2) Searching for counterparties is free to both buyer and seller which enables convincing matches 3Fee structure that is convincing for clients Use of fee based on share price - Fees of an M&A intermediary company generally use the Lehman Formula (calculated by multiplying the transaction amount by a certain rate)

- The company's calculations of fees are based on the share value. This is more convincing than being based on the moving average of total assets [Example] A company with share value of 500 million yen and 1.5 billion yen of debt Fee Structure (Lehman Formula) M&A Capital Partners Calculated based on the 500 million yen share value The general Lehman Formula rates used by major financial institutions. Transaction amount Commission rate Up to 500 million yen 5% 500 million yen up to 1 billion yen 4% 1 billion yen up to 5 billion yen 3% 5 billion yen up to 10 billion yen 2% Over 10 billion yen 1% e.g.) Calculation of fee when the transaction amount is 2 billion yen 500 million yen x 5% = 25 million yen + (1 billion yen - 500 million yen x 4% = 20 million yen + (2 billion yen - 1 billion yen x 3% = 30 million yen 75 million yen 4Stable Results Making Deals M&A Capital Partners has produced stable results making deals by focusing on "business succession M&A proposals and advice" for small and medium enterprises using share transfers or business transfers. Through the business integration with RECOF Corporation and RECOF DATA Corporation, we will promote M&As to solve challenges like business succession, growth strategies, and industry reorganization, and will strive to become a diversified M&A group that caters to various needs. Cumulative Number of Deals Made 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 735 deals 769 deals 596 deals 452 deals 337 deals 226 deals 168 deals 124 deals 37 deals 50 deals 68 deals 89 deals 0 Sep 2010 Sep 2011 Sep 2012 Sep 2013 Sep 2014 Sep 2015 Sep 2016 Sep 2017 Sep 2018 Sep 2019 Sep 2020 Dec 2020 (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) 2 Results for the Three Months Ended December 2020 and Forecast for the Year Ending September 2021 1Q Forecast for the year Progress for Entire Year Number of deals (consolidated) 34 166 20.5% Number of Deals Made YE Sep 2011 YE Sep 2012 YE Sep 2013 YE Sep 2014 YE Sep 2015 YE Sep 2016 (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) +47.8% Year-on-year ・Steady progress on a non-consolidated level, closing record number of deals in 1Q. YE Sep 2017 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2018 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2019 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2020 (Consolidated)YE Dec 2020 (Consolidated) ・Number of active deals (non-consolidated) also hit a record high of 347 (+26.6% year on year), and large deals are showing good progress. Earnings Highlights (Consolidated) Earnings for the Three Months Ended December 2020 (Consolidated) Net sales 3,972 million yen (+206.7% year-on-year) Ordinary income 1,810 million yen (+1473.3% year-on-year) Number of deals 34 deals (+47.8% year-on-year) Number of consultants 150 (+22 year-on-year) ・Record number of deals at non-consolidated level in 1Q, plus increase in large deals from 1 to 8, resulting in record sales also in 1Q. As a result, net sales for the Group as a whole in 1Q also hit a record. Closed 8 large deals (+700.0% year on year) ・In addition, advances received, which is a useful indicator of order backlog, increased steadily to ¥516 million (+10.7% year on year.) Earnings for the Three Months Ended December 2020 (Non-consolidated) M&A Capital Partners RECOF Year-on-year Change Year-on-year Change Net sales 3,743 million yen +260.4% 175 million yen -14.1% Ordinary income 1,987 million yen +653.5% -117 million yen - Number of deals 32 deals +68.4% 2 deals -50.0% Number of consultants 103 +19 47 +3 ・Record number of deals in 1Q, plus increase in large deals from 1 to 8, resulting in record sales also in 1Q. Closed 8 large deals ・Deals closed fell from 4 to 2, causing results to fall below previous-year levels. Zero large deals * Because non-consolidated information is shown, consolidated ​amortization of goodwill (56 million yen) due to business integration is not included. * We have omitted listing Group companies of relatively low importance. Number of Active Deals (Non-consolidated) Number of Active Deals (Non-consolidated) Number of Active Deals (Non-consolidated) 400 350 300 274 347 328 273 272 250 200 150 100 50 214 220 224 228 239 226 172 197 175 155 127 139 149 109 0 Q3 ended Q4 ended Q1 ended Q2 ended Q3 ended Q4 ended Q1 ended Q2 ended Q3 ended Q4 ended Q1 ended Q2 ended Q3 ended Q4 ended Q1 ended Q2 ended Q3 ended Q4 ended Q1 ended Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated) ・Number of active deals (non-consolidated) hit record high of 347 (+26.6% year on year), with large deals showing good progress. Units: Millions of yen (consolidated) 1Q Forecast for the year Progress for Entire Year Net sales 3,972 14,030 28.3% Ordinary income 1,810 6,210 29.2% Net sales 15,000 Ordinary income 14,000 YE Sep 2011 YE Sep 2012 YE Sep 2013 YE Sep 2014 YE Sep 2015 YE Sep 2016 (Non-Consolidated) (Non-Consolidated) (Non-Consolidated) (Non-Consolidated) (Non-Consolidated) (Non-Consolidated) 14,030 13,000 7,000 12,000 6,000 11,000 10,000 5,000 9,000 8,000 4,000 7,000 6,000 3,000 5,000 4,000 2,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 1,000 0 YE Sep 2011 YE Sep 2012 YE Sep 2013 YE Sep 2014 YE Sep 2015 YE Sep 2016 (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) (Non-consolidated) 0 YE Sep 2017 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2018 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2019 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2020 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2017 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2018 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2019 (Consolidated)YE Sep 2020 (Consolidated) In 7 years since year of application for listing (YE Sep 2013), sales have increased by more than 10x. Impact of spread of novel coronavirus During the state of emergency, we are continuing our sales activities while working to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus by using telework, etc. to restrict visits by employees to the head office, and restricting movement between the regions and Tokyo by utilizing regional satellite offices. The full-year forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 is unchanged, but going forward we will continue to monitor the impact of novel coronavirus . • Visits to the head office are restricted through the use of telework, etc. by more than 60% of employees for the Group as a whole.

• In the regions, we pursue sales activities by utilizing the multiple satellite offices with which we have agreements, thus restricting movement between the regions and Tokyo.

• The full-year forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 is unchanged, but assumes that economic activities will not slow substantially due to the spread of new novel coronavirus related infections. We will continue to monitor the impact of novel coronavirus going forward, and promptly disclose any significant impact on results. Overview of Statements of Income (Consolidated) Three Months Ended Dec 2019 Three Months Ended Dec 2020 Year-on-year Change Overview of Performance Net sales 1,295 (100.0%) 3,972 (100.0%) +206.7%  At non-consolidated level, closed record number of deals in 1Q  Closed 8 large deals Gross profit 715 (55.2%) 2,687 (67.7%) +275.8%  Impact of higher revenue SG&A 600 (46.4%) 880 (22.2%) +46.5%  Provision for directors' bonuses +192   Taxes and dues +36 Rents +26 Operating income 114 (8.8%) 1,807 (45.5%) +1480.7%  Impact of higher revenue Ordinary income 115 (8.9%) 1,810 (45.6%) +1473.3% Net income 13 (1.1%) 1,117 (28.1%) +7923.5% Number of deals made 23 34 +47.8%  At non-consolidated level, closed record number of deals in 1Q Employees 172 197 +14.5% Forecast for the Year Ending September 2021 14,030 (100.0%) 6,211 (44.3%) 6,210 (44.3%) 4,173 (29.7%) 166 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Change Main Factors Causing Change Current assets 21,673 (90.1%) 23,224 (91.4%) +1,551  Cash and deposits +1,067  Accounts receivable - trade +479 Noncurrent assets 2,386 (9.9%) 2,184 (8.6%) -202  Deferred tax assets -125  Goodwill -48 (Amortization of goodwill) Total assets 24,060 (100.0%) 25,409 (100.0%) +1,349 Current liabilities 3,199 (13.3%) 2,747 (10.8%) -451  Provision for bonuses +395  Accounts payable - other -759 Noncurrent liabilities 229 (1.0%) 228 (0.9%) -0 Total liabilities 3,428 (14.2%) 2,975 (11.7%) -452 Total net assets 20,632 (85.8%) 22,433 (88.3%) +1,801 Total liabilities and net assets 24,060 (100.0%) 25,409 (100.0%) +1,349 Market capitalization Units: 100 million yen 時M価ar総ke額t capitalization 2,500 2,000 1 1,654 1,5 1 ,072 1,383 8 48 1, 593 011 803 132 13 2 5 30 20 5 1,966 *As of January 28, 2021 Market capitalization has increased more than 13 times over the seven years since listing (November 2013). 3 Growth Strategy Three-year Plan for Number of Deals (Year Ending September 2021 to Year Ending September 2023) M&A Capital PartnersRECOFTotal 280 260 240 220 237 35 200 180 166 26 198 30 160 140 120 139 21 100 202 80 168 140 60 118 40 20 0 YE Sep 2020 YE Sep 2021 YE Sep 2022 YE Sep 2023 Result Target Target Target 成Nu約m件be数r of Deals Average increase of 20% per year Average increase of 10% per year will be maintained in each company. M&A Capital Partners RECOF Three-year Plan for Number of Consultants (Year Ending September 2021 to Year Ending September 2023) M&A Capital PartnersRECOFTotal 280 260 240 220 214 260 65 200 180 176 58 160 151 140 51 120 51 100 195 80 156 60 125 40 100 20 0 YE Sep 2020 YE Sep 2021 YE Sep 2022 YE Sep 2023 Result Target Target Target 成Nu約m件be数r of Consultants Average increase of 25% per year Average increase of 10% per year will be maintained in each company. M&A Capital Partners RECOF Growth scenario going forward Domestic M&A market (IN-IN) is forecast to remain strong Number of M&A deals between Japanese companies from January to December 2020 was more or less flat year on year at 2,944 (down 1.9%), with domestic M&A demand holding up well despite the novel coronavirus pandemic 成In長itiにati向veけs たfor取gりrow組thみ Create deals through direct-proposal sales Strengthen our ability to respond to regional needs by creating more finely subdivided sales network Promote impact of high-quality proposals Create deals through reactionary sales Strengthen IT measures such as Internet marketing and advertisements Promote increased awareness of our services through commercials, etc. Create deals from referral network Strengthen ability to respond to emerging M&A demand through promotion of alliances with financial institutions, etc. TBS network "Houdo Tokushu" TV Tokyo network "World Business Satellite" Continue to air commercials. Implement promotion activities using a total of six patterns of airing commercials. Strengthening of Reactionary Sales 2 Strengthening and expanding referral network - Conclusion of business alliance agreement between Mizuho Bank and the Company to strengthen support for business succession needs of small and medium-sized companies.

- Mizuho Bank refers small and medium-sized companies with needs for business succession through M&A to the Company, which will provide detailed services to meet the succession needs of small and medium-sized companies expected to expand and diversify in future. Continuing to strengthen Internet-based measures ・Internet advertisements ・SEO measures (maintain high search ranking) ・Renewal of website Issuance of super-long-term stock options The Company allows employees to purchase stock options with age and performance conditions to ensure that they are committed to super-long-term growth rather than short-term performance targets alone. Eligible persons Officers: 2 Employees: 37 Eligible persons Employees: 2 Eligible period Target profit Exercise conditions (1) Operating profit of ¥6 billion or more (FY2021/9) Exercise conditions (2) Operating profit of ¥7.2 billion or more (FY2022/9) Exercise conditions (3) (1)+(2)= ¥13.2 billion or more Age-related conditions • 55 or over

• Conditions related to membership of Group Eligible period Target profit Exercise conditions (1) Operating profit of ¥360 million or more (FY2021/9) Exercise conditions (2) Operating profit of ¥432 million or more (FY2022/9) Exercise conditions (3) (1)+(2)= ¥792 million or more Age-related conditions • 55 or over

